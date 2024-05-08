Super agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to Barcelona.

Having touched on speculation and the latest claims surrounding the 24-year-old Uruguay international earlier today, we can now follow up by informing you that the Catalan media feel there is something definitely going on behind the scenes. They are basically suggesting that Nunez is trying to instigate a move away from Anfield and that the player’s representative is offering his client to potential suitors.

Ironically, the same media outlets have been making the same claims about Luis Diaz and Barcelona; those we believe. However, when it comes to Nunez, we’re not quite sure what to believe at the moment because all the various reports and claims are very speculative and none are originating from Merseyside as yet.

One thing we do know is that Barcelona are in financial turmoil at the moment so how they’d fund a move for Nunez (or Diaz) is uncertain.

It is claimed that a possible transfer for Nunez would depend on what happens with Robert Lewandowski. The 35-year-old is being linked with an exit from the Nou Camp and Nunez, if secured, would be a considerably younger option on significant less wages than the Poland international.

It’s certainly starting to sound like Nunez is considering a move away from Anfield, but there are no suggestions that Liverpool are trying to make something happen at the present time.