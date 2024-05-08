Darwin Nunez in Barcelona as exit chatter rumbles on

There are fresh claims today that Barcelona are interested in the possibility of signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Today’s claims come from Onze, a magazine style programme broadcast on Esport3, in Catalonia. Subsequently, their claims are today being rehashed and redistributed across social media with not all outlets stating where the reports are coming from and why these new claims may be being made. These fresh reports may make the claims sound more genuine, as we heard similar claims being reported on Saturday. Collectively, that’s a quite a bit of noise. However, although we haven’t seen last night’s broadcast from Catalonia, we suspect that they will have been merely reporting the original chatter from England, although we can’t be certain of that.

It is worth point out that the initial reports from England originate from The S*n newspaper which is boycotted by Liverpool supporters due to their reporting of the Hillsborough disaster. While we can’t pretend these Nunez claims were never made by the rag, we think it’s important that you know the original source because you may be shot down on social media when discussing the latest rumours, if you’re not aware of who initially started the chatter.

Nunez deleted all of his Liverpool FC related photos from Instagram this week which added fuel to the fire with regards the possibility of a summer exit. There have been suggestions that the player and/or his family have received death threats from ‘supporters’ but as yet, we have not seen such a claim made by the player or club nor any evidence to suggest any kind of serious threats have been made.

Yesterday, Nunez was spotted in Barcelona with close friend Ronald Araujo. The Barca centre-back shared a photo of the two of them on Instragram and included the text ‘My Brother’. This has resulted in suggestions that the player could be trying to instigate a potential move to the Nou Camp, something that his Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz would also like to achieve.

The official line from Anfield is that Nunez is not for sale, but we’re convinced that if a serious offer came in for the 24-year-old Uruguay international, that Liverpool would cash in.

Since Michael Edwards has returned to the club, there have been obvious attempts in the media to point out that it was Jurgen Klopp’s decision to sign Nunez and not others involved in recruitment at Anfield who wanted to bring in Christopher Nkunku instead.

Born Again Paul Joyce at The Times recently wrote: “Nunez was very much a Klopp signing (Liverpool’s recruitment think-tank preferred Christopher Nkunku, then of RB Leipzig, who has spent this season injured at Chelsea) and the manager spoke about how it is his responsibility to provide the player with the confidence to perform.” This appeared to be an attempt to shift blame on to the Liverpool manager.

Opinion in the fanbase is split on what should happen with Nunez. Many supporters feel that Nunez should be given a clean slate under incoming head coach Arne Slot while others feel a move would benefit everyone. What do you think? You can click through to YouTube and comment on the video below.