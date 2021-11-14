Jordan Henderson injured on international duty

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has left the England squad to return to Merseyside for further assessment of an injury sustained while on international duty.





A statement issued by The Football Association announced that the 31-year-old would not be travelling with the England squad for Monday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier in San Marino.

“Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw will not travel. Henderson and Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries. Sterling will miss out owing to a personal matter while Mount (dental surgery) and Shaw (concussion) will no longer link up with the squad,” reads the statement.

At this time there’s no further information in relation to Henderson’s status.