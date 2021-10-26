Joe Gomez unhappy at lack of playing time

Joe Gomez is reportedly unhappy and concerned about the lack of playing time he’s seeing at Anfield. It has been suggested that the 24-year-old England international is concerned with the knock-on effect this may have ahead of the 2022 World Cup.





The defender missed most of last season due to a serious knee injury which resulted in him missing the European Championships as a result. It is now claimed that Gomez is concerned about the possibility of missing out on the World Cup which will be held in Qatar next year in November and December.

Capped 11 times by England, Gomez is said to have spoken to Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp about the situation.

When Gomez was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the recent games against Andorra and Hungary, Klopp spoke out to defend Gomez who had been left out in favour of Manchester City centre-back John Stones.

At the time, Klopp said: “I know that Gareth from time to time reacts if a player is not playing their club, then he’s not playing for the national team. Obviously there’s a special rule for Mr Stones. But Joe didn’t get called up. It would have helped him to have some games.”

He added: “I really think he’s an absolutely exceptional centre-half, but very good for us in the moment [is that] we have five exceptional centre-halves.

“Nat Phillips is not making the squad most of the time, because of the numbers we can only involve, but he trains exceptional as well. Ibou and Joe do that as well.

“Joey has nothing to do differently, just to continue working and then everything will be fine, 100 percent.”

There are no suggestions at the present time that Gomez will push for a move away from Anfield next year, but that may change if he continues to be overlooked.