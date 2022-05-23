Ibrahim Sangare and Aurelien Tchouameni latest

Fresh reports today claim that Liverpool are continuing to maintain an interest in PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.





KOPTALK sources claim that the 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been shortlisted as a ‘possible’ target this summer. Suggestions that we are sniffing around the player are accurate. However, at the present time, there has been no official enquiry or approach from Anfield.

Capped 21 times since 2015 by Ivory Coast, Sangare reportedly has a €37.5million (£31.75m) release clause written into his contract which expires in 2025.

Chatter from Anfield suggests that Sangare is seen as a cheaper alternative to Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni who is valued at around €80 million (£67.6m).

Reports in France claim that both Liverpool and Real Madrid have already agreed terms with Tchouameni’s representatives, but no transfer fee has been agreed. There’s also no word of any current negotiations between Liverpool and Monaco with regards a possible switch.

KOPTALK sources informed us towards the end of last week that club officials now expect Tchouameni to move to The Bernabeu and this would explain why we are taking a closer look at Sangare.

A source told us: “Unless Real Madrid withdraw [their interest in Tchouameni], we may move for an alternative. Sangara is a possibility, but there has been no approach just yet.”