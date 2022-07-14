Gini Wijnaldum tipped to be axed by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly leave Gini Wijnaldum out of their squad for their pre-season tour of Japan later this month and make him available for transfer.





French publication L’Equipe claim that the much-loved former Liverpool midfielder will be transfer listed and hopefully shown the door at the Parc des Princes following a terrible year in which he was voted Ligue 1 ‘Flop of the Year’.

The 31-year-old is believed to have told some of his former Anfield team-mates that he deeply regrets leaving Liverpool and would jump at a chance of a return, even if he had to take a pay cut or come in on a temporary basis.

Wijnaldum was unable to establish himself under former boss Mauricio Pochettino managing just 18 starts in Ligue 1 and it’s now claimed that Pochettino’s successor Christophe Galtier doesn’t fancy Wijnaldum either and wants to move him out along with as many as 8 other players who have been deemed “undesirable”.

The Anfield faithful would no doubt like to see the Dutchman brought home, but there is no suggestion of Liverpool having any interest in making that happen at the present time.