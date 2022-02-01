Fulham announce Neco Williams but Carvalho deal collapses

Fulham Football Club have announced the signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams on loan, but there was no announcement from The Cottagers that Fabio Carvalho would be leaving for Anfield after that proposed deal collapsed.





Despite the transfer window being open for a month, Liverpool failed to get the deal over the line before last night’s 11pm deadline. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder will now see out remainder of his contract at Craven Cottage this season.

Liverpool will now attempt to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the teenager, but talks cannot officially open until Carvalho enters the final month of his contract. The Red will then try to agree a compensation fee with Fulham otherwise the matter will have to go to a tribunal, something that we would rather avoid.

KOPTALK sources claim that Liverpool did their bit in terms of finally increasing their offer (there was a gap yesterday as was detailed on the members’ website yesterday afternoon) which was then accepted, but it is alleged that Fulham then ran down the clock to ensure the loan back part of the deal until the end of the season couldn’t be rubber-stamped, in the hope of securing a larger fee in the summer.

As for Williams, he did complete his move to Craven Cottage and he will remain there until the end of the season.