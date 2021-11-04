FSG plan fresh Michael Edwards talks

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are planning fresh talks with sporting director Michael Edwards in the hope that he will extend his stay at the club.

The 41-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has indicated that he is ready to leave for a new challenge with a host of clubs circling in the hope of securing his services.

Despite being heavily with a possible summer switch to Real Madrid, sources close to Edwards insist that he has not spoken to the Spanish giants in any capacity. Reports in Spain have also suggested that there isn’t a suitable vacancy for him anyway.

Following the takeover of Newcastle United, there has also been chatter that Edwards could be poached for a key role there in helping them establish themselves as serious title contenders over the next few years. Meanwhile, claims this week have centred around Edwards making a possible switch to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, but their CEO Mintzlaff has stated that Edwards will not be their next sporting director.

Mintzlaff said: “Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director.

“The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction.”

Liverpool’s senior management are concerned about the possibility of losing Edwards and are planning face-to-face talks with him over the coming weeks. FSG officials are also hoping to announce a new deal for Mo Salah before the end of the year and they also haven’t given up on hope of persuading boss Jürgen Klopp to commit to a new deal past 2024.

