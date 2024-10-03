Fabrizio Romano provides update on fresh Real Madrid-TAA claims

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, who is widely regarded by many as one of the most reliable and well-connected sources in the world of football transfers, has commented on today’s claims that Real Madrid have held multiple conversations with the representatives of Trent Alexander-Arnold about a potential summer move.

Earlier today we poured cold water on a report by Spanish hack Rodra (Javier Rodríguez Pascual) who published an article on Relevo, a Madrid-based media outlet, claiming that the Spanish giants were stepping up their attempts to land the Liverpool defender. This evening, Fabrizio Romano followed suit.

“As of today, Real Madrid are not negotiating with Trent Alexander-Arnold,” said Romano.

“What happens in the summer depends on Liverpool. They are talking to Trent and will have more talks.

“Trent’s priority remains Liverpool.”

Although Romano says there are no negotiations currently taking place, that doesn’t mean that contact isn’t taking place behind the scenes. However, we’re not troubled by any of the current reporting surrounding the Liverpool defender, the majority of which is spun by click-baiting publications and so called content creators.

For ongoing updates on TAA's situation, check out the VIP members' site