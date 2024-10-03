Trent Alexander-Arnold snubs latest Liverpool contract offer – CLAIMS

Reports originating from Spain today claim that Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Spanish hack Rodra (Javier Rodríguez Pascual) has written an article for Relevo claiming that Alexander-Arnold has so far rejected various proposals put to him by Liverpool and that as a result, his future remains unclear. He also claims that the Spanish giants have made contact with the player’s camp several times to try and ascertain if the 25-year-old would consider a possible transfer to Madrid.

These claims were picked up and rehashed by at least one ‘fan’ account on X but they wrongly added that Rodra had stated that the latest offer from Liverpool which Alexander-Arnold had not responded to was made last week. What Rodra actually said in relation to a contract offer was: ‘La última, recientemente’ which means ‘The last one, recently’.

As we’ve been warning our members, we expect reports from the Spanish media linking TAA with Real Madrid to ramp up ahead of the Champions League clash next month. We don’t, however, believe that’s what we’re seeing with these particular claims. We just think this is a Real Madrid mouthpiece publishing an article that would make for positive reading if you’re a Real Madrid fan, the day after a shock Champions League defeat at Lille.

The journalist is a Real Madrid mouthpiece who is writing for Relevo, a Spanish sports website that is based in Madrid. Relevo is owned by Spanish media giant Grupo Vocento, one of the country’s leading multimedia groups, that just so happens to also be based in Madrid.

We’re not suggesting you dismiss the idea of TAA making a move to Real Madrid in the future. We’re just trying to keep you informed of who is behind these articles and the various platforms that publish them.