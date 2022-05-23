Fabio Carvalho to sign for Liverpool – OFFICIAL

Fabio Carvalho will officially complete his transfer to Liverpool on July 1st.

We maintained that the deal would go through this summer after a move for him in January fell through. However, we weren’t certain of how the deal would be structured until today.





The Reds will pay Fulham an initial £5million with a further £2.7million in add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause also included in the deal. The 19-year-old has passed a medical and has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract.

Addressing the Fulham fans now that the deal has been announced, Carvalho said: “I just want to say thank you for everything they’ve done for me, on and off the pitch.

“On the pitch, they’ve been singing my name and cheering me on, and off the pitch they’re always greeting me. Even my family have fans going up to them, saying hello, which makes me happy.

“There’s obviously been ups and downs this season, but I’ve had some great messages from great fans.

“I just want to say a big thank you to all the Fulham fans, as without them I wouldn’t be in the position I am today, so thank you so much.”

Fulham chief Tony Khan added: “Fabio is a great talent and we did everything we could trying to secure him here on a longer deal so he could play in the Premier League with Fulham.

“That didn’t prove possible, but we were able to keep him for the remainder of the Championship winning campaign and for that I know he will always be very fondly remembered by our fans.

“We achieved the best we could for the Club and I wish Fabio future success and thank him for his contribution through this fantastic season.”