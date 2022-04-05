Egyptian Sports Minister: Salah wants Liverpool stay

Egypt sports minister, Ashraf Sobhi, believes that Mo Salah wants to sign a new contract with Liverpool despite the player’s agent trying to play hardball with the Reds.





The news follows reports at the weekend that the Liverpool ace was ready to ink a new deal following a stand-off that has lasted for months. If true, it would mean that agent Ramy Abbas has surely lost his battle with Liverpool officials who have so far refused to cave to his alleged demands.

Following Egypt’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, Sobhi revealed he spoke with Salah at the airport in Senegal where the player spoke of his hopes of signing a new deal with the Reds. Sobhi advised Salah to take on a new challenge at club level, but that idea is said to have been dismissed by the player.

Sobhi said: “I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what’s next.

“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool.”

Yesterday, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp said he was happy with the way things were panning out behind the scenes at Anfield.

“I am happy with it because there’s nothing new to say, that’s good,” said the boss ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica.

“Just good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need. That’s it.”

Abbas, who posted a clip on his Instagram account last night of himself with Liverpool legend Ian Rush and others, is considered to be a bit of tool amongst the fan base and club insiders. This, of course, stems from his occasional cryptic messages on social media.

Salah enters the final year of his current deal in June and although that is seen as a concern by many supporters, club insiders have shown no concerns whatsoever. The line from Anfield has always been: “We want you, but we won’t meet your demands, if someone else does, good luck.”