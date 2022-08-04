Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Curtis Jones will miss the Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday.





The 21-year-old midfielder picked up the injury at the weekend and was unable to figure in the club’s final pre-season game against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Jones, who is currently wearing a protective boot on his right leg, is now waiting for a specialist opinion on the injury which could leave him sidelined for between two to four weeks.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp, stated after the Strasbourg game that Jones had been desperate to be involved.

He said: “We had no time; he felt it today and he wanted to play desperately, but then the medical department said no and that we needed to make further tests. We will do that tomorrow and then we will know more.”

The England Under 21 international featured 27 times in all competitions last season.