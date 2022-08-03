Chelsea open talks with Michael Edwards

Chelsea have opened talks with former Liverpool FC transfer guru Michael Edwards about him taking up a similar role at Stamford Bridge.





The news came as a shock when The Reds announced towards the end of last year that Edwards was to leave Anfield, but both the club and Edwards himself soon followed up by stating that it was always his intention to move on after a decade. It was claimed that he would leave the club and take time out before considering further employment elsewhere. However, this hasn’t dissuaded Chelsea or Edwards who appears willing to listen to what the London-based club has to say.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is hoping that Edwards can replicate the huge success he had with Liverpool in the transfer market, but is aware that he might take some persuading to cut short his time out from the game. There may also be issues with just how much power would be granted to Edwards if he was take up a job with The Blues.

Julian Ward replaced Edwards at Anfield this summer and he has wasted no time in stamping his authority by brokering some impressive deals for The Reds with further work said to be ongoing behind the scenes.

Although there’s no guarantees that Edwards would accept an offer from Chelsea, the news will certainly be a concern to many Liverpool supporters due to the success he had while at Anfield.



