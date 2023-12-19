Liverpool youngster Ben Doak is facing a lengthy lay off with the news that he requires surgery.





Assistant Reds’ boss Pep Lijnders revealed today that the exciting 18-year-old winger requires knee surgery after limping off in the Under 21s fixture against Chelsea last weekend.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, Pep said: “That’s not a good one. He teared his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery. That one will take a long time.

“He is young, he is a fit guy, he is a positive guy so for sure he will come back stronger and we need him to come back with the same fire he has with the ball, how he was.

“He can take time and we will wait for him.”