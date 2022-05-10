Barcelona linked with Sadio Mane following Bayern interest

Barcelona are considering making a move for Liverpool ace Sadio Mane after becoming aware that the player is considering a summer exit from Anfield.





German giants Bayern Munich have reportedly already held talks with the player’s representatives about a potential move and a number of other clubs including Barca have been alerted to this. KOPTALK sources report that the player is actively being offered around European clubs by his representatives, hence the sudden claims that we are now seeing in the media.

Liverpool have not made Mane available for transfer, but this hasn’t stopped Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic from allegedly meeting the 30-year-old’s representatives over the weekend.

There has been no rush, as yet, from Liverpool to extend Mane’s deal and the player is said to be disappointed that all the focus seems to be on his team-mate Mo Salah.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have now started with their recruitment plans and supporters should hear more about those over the coming weeks, although key snippets here and there are already starting to filter out.