Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is currently doing the media rounds in Spain. Yesterday, he sat down with SPORT, the pro-Barcelona football daily, which published a six-page exclusive interview. Today, they follow up with further coverage.

Thursday’s edition of SPORT published a couple of interesting articles regarding Mo Salah and Luis Diaz. They claimed that Salah had been offered to Barcelona in November, and that more recently, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, had offered the Liverpool ace to Real Madrid and was waiting to see if a concrete offer would come in from club president Florentino Perez.

Regarding Diaz, SPORT said he was a ‘strong option’ for the summer and added that the Liverpool player would ‘be thrilled to sign’ for the Catalan giants. They also mentioned that he had a ‘huge desire’ to finally complete a move to the Nou Camp.

In today’s edition of SPORT, Deco confirms that a left-sided winger could be on the agenda in the summer.

He said: “We have players who can play in several positions: Olmo, Raphinha, Fermín, but it is true that maybe we are missing a left-wing player.

“It’s not like it’s an absolute priority either because Raphinha is performing perfectly and Fermín can play there, even if it’s not his position.

“If you look at the squad, maybe we could have one more player there.”

KOPTALK reported towards the end of last year that Diaz had rejected a new contract offer from Liverpool in November, citing that he felt the terms presented didn’t reflect his contribution to the team. It was claimed at the time that Liverpool would attempt to sell the 28-year-old in the summer of 2025 if he failed to extend.

Barcelona had a strong interest in the player last summer due to financial problems they had at the time. The Liverpool FC clique of journalists claimed that the player was not available, but the Catalan media insisted that the Reds had privately set their price, though Barca were unable to make anything happen.

Their financial crisis has since been resolved, but they must still adhere to the 1:1 spending rule, which is specific to La Liga. This rule means that for every euro a club spends on player transfers or wages, they must generate the same amount of income. In simpler terms, if Barcelona wants to spend on new players or raise wages, they must first ensure they have earned an equal amount through player sales, increased revenue, or other financial activities.

This regulation was introduced to ensure clubs operate within their financial means, preventing them from falling into debt or overspending. It helps maintain financial balance and sustainability within the league.

While La Liga’s 1:1 rule is unique, other football leagues also have financial regulations to keep clubs financially healthy. For example, the Premier League has its own set of profitability and sustainability rules. These rules focus on ensuring clubs remain financially stable by monitoring overall spending, but they are less strict than La Liga’s 1:1 rule. The Premier League allows more flexibility in how clubs manage their finances, but with similar goals of long-term stability.

In comparison to these more flexible rules, Barcelona’s situation under the 1:1 rule means that every financial decision, from signing players to increasing wages, must be carefully balanced with revenue. Even though Barcelona’s financial situation has improved, the club must still comply with these spending limits to avoid risking their long-term financial stability.

Based on the current whispers coming out of Anfield, we suspect that Diaz will be on his way in the summer, especially if Barcelona can find a way to broker a deal with the Reds.