Atletico Madrid prepare for Saul Niguez’s exit

Atletico Madrid have completed the £30million signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese as they prepare for life without Saul Niguez.





Despite Liverpool having had an opening bid of £34million rejected by Atletico for the 26-year-old midfielder, club insiders have indicated that we are yet to walk away from negotiations.

Saul has 5 years remaining of his 9-year contract with the La Liga outfit but a summer exit has been mooted for some time with Liverpool amongst a number of Premier League sides who have registered an interest in his services.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Long-term followers of KOPTALK will be aware that Liverpool have a good relationship with ICM Stellar Sports, the agency that represents Saul. Stellar also represent new signing Ibrahima Konate and former target Duje Caleta-Car. Club insiders state that Stellar have been discussing a possible deal with Liverpool for Saul for some time with the player having expressed a ‘very positive’ interest in making the switch to Anfield. However, Atletico are holding out for more than £34million and Liverpool won’t want to go much higher as they also have additional business that they are hoping to complete.

Liverpool are expected to work right to the wire during the current transfer window as further funds may not be available to Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp until he moves some personnel out.