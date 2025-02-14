Alexander Isak “Very Interested” in a Move to Liverpool

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is reportedly “very interested” in a move to Liverpool, according to claims circulating today. Naturally, Liverpool fans are buzzing at the latest chatter—but is there any truth to it?

Unfortunately, the claims originate from TEAMtalk, a source that isn’t exactly known for its accuracy and one that most fans wouldn’t take seriously. At this point, many of you will probably stop reading, and we wouldn’t blame you—but we want you to know where the latest rumours are coming from.

They write: “Newcastle’s superstar striker Alexander Isak is very interested in a move to Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands, while we can reveal the Reds’ stance on a potential move… Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Isak would be very interested in a move to Anfield.

“It’s no secret that he wants to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies, which would be almost guaranteed with Liverpool.

“Newcastle are well aware of Isak’s desire to play at the very top, and that’s one of the reasons they are desperate to secure Champions League qualification. But the other question is whether Liverpool would sanction a huge spend on the Swede.”

They go on to add: “However, there is yet to be any confirmation from club sources that they are preparing to submit a summer bid for Newcastle star Isak. The forward is on the shortlist, and Liverpool are considering him as an option, but moving from that point to building the framework for an official offer is a big jump.”

Today, Isak is reportedly ‘interested’ in signing for Liverpool. Yesterday, according to SPORT, he was interested in signing for Barcelona. However, the Catalan giants are said to have made an informal approach towards the end of last year but have not followed up, instead turning their attention to Liverpool’s Luis Díaz as a more realistic option due to the excessive fee that Isak would command.

Few Liverpool fans will believe that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would sanction a move for a player who would likely cost around £150 million. While Isak is undoubtedly a top talent, such a deal seems unlikely under the current ownership. However, some supporters may feel that funds raised from potential sales of Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz could help finance a summer move.