Agent claims Liverpool duo could leave Anfield

An agent close to those that represent the interests of Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita claims both players could leave Anfield in the summer.





Mane, crowned the Africa Cup of Nations player of the tournament after Senegal became Champions on Sunday, is looking for a new challenge in Spain while Anfield team-mate Keita has been offered a possible route back to Germany.

A shake-up will take place at Anfield in the summer with Liverpool willing to listen to offers to key players including the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mo Salah, if extensions to their contracts are not secured.

KOPTALK has been provided with documentation which shows a line of communication between agents who are lining up talks with a number of clubs that are interested in Firmino and Keita. The same agents claim that there has been verbal contact regarding opportunities for Mane, but, there has been no informal approaches or interest in Salah, as yet. That may, of course, change, but so far there is a lack of interest in the player due to the financial demands allegedly circulated by the player’s agent Ramy Abbas.

