£60m Anfield redevelopment to begin this month

Liverpool Football Club’s plans to redevelop the Anfield Road stand and increase capacity to more than 61,000 will begin this month.





An additional 7,000 seats will be added to the stand and it is hoped that the project will be completed in time for the 2023-24 season. The lower tier will be retained and refurbished with a new upper tier to be built above it. It means that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, has now invested more than £200million in the club’s infrastructure having spent £110million on the Main Stand and £50million on the new training facility in Kirkby.

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes commented: “We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape and to ensure the project is financially viable.

“We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward.

“We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage.”

Planning permission for the project also includes consent for the club to hold up to half a dozen concerts and major events at the stadium each year for an initial period of five years. Additional revenue will also be generated from improved concourses and sports bar lounge hospitality facilities on match-days.