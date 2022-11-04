3 players Liverpool should target in January transfer window to help boost Jurgen Klopp’s squad

Liverpool have not been performing as expected this season, but having lost a number of players to injury, that has obviously contributed to results. During the summer transfer window, the Reds had the opportunity to sign a number of ‘big name’ players but failed to do so. Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer so in an attempt to replace him, they signed the highly-rated Darwin Nunez to help fill the void.

Despite the fact that the club opted not to sign any established midfielders, they opted to bring in Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan just before the window slammed shut. Once the season was underway, Liverpool’s failure to strengthen their squad in the summer started to show once players started to pick up injuries.

At the time of writing, Liverpool have only won 5 of their thirteen games so far this season, putting them currently in eighth place in the Premier League table. On account of their poor performances and less than convincing midfield lineups, the Reds continue to struggle.

Let’s take a look at the 3 potential players suggested by world cup betting sites who could help turn Liverpool’s form around, if they were to be signed in the January transfer window.

#1 Douglas Luiz

Liverpool had already tried to sign Luiz in the last transfer window, but that was not successful as Arsenal were in the race too. Last season, Liverpool offered £20m to Aston Villa for Luiz, but the claret and blues were not interested. As Luiz will be out of contract at the end of the season, there is a strong possibility that he could leave on a free which could help solve boost Liverpool’s midfield options.

#2 Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer looked set to join German powerhouse Bayern Munich, but a proposed deal eventually collapsed. This Austrian has enormous potential and he continues to impress for RB Leipzig this season. The January window would be the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to make an attempt to land the midfielder

#3 Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has been a solid midfielder for Wolves. The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder is a key player for them so they certainly don’t want to lose him. The Wolves manager had a clear message to would-be suitors: Expect to pay more than £100million for him! He’s an option that Liverpool may consider but that valuation would certainly have to come down considerably.