RB Leipzig accept Chelsea offer for Timo Werner

RB Leipzig have accepted a formal transfer offer from Chelsea for their striker Timo Werner.





Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has been chasing the 24-year-old for a considerable time and wanted to see him added to his squad this summer. Anfield officials, however, have been reluctant to meet the player’s £52million release clause believing instead that they could negotiate a better deal with the Germans.

While Liverpool officials have dithered, their counterparts at Chelsea have gone all in with a formal offer which Leipzig have accepted.

Well-placed insiders at Anfield insist that Liverpool have not, as yet, held formal talks with Leipzig about a possible deal. However, they must now decide quickly if they are to going to match Chelsea’s offer to secure a player who has been desperate to link-up with Klopp at Liverpool.

Werner’s agent Karlheinz Forster has been locked in talks with Chelsea today hence the breakthrough on their part.

From what we’re hearing, it would appear that the the Werner camp are simply refusing to wait any longer for Liverpool to make their move because there’s no guarantees that the Reds would be successful in striking a deal with Leipzig who stated only a few days ago that they were not prepared to negotiate the fee down when suggestions started to circulate that Liverpool were going to try it on.

If Liverpool agree to pay the release clause then we have no doubts that Werner would become a Red, but if they won’t, then it sounds like he could end up at Chelsea, an outcome that Werner, Forster and Klopp don’t want to happen.

Despite the claims that a deal has been done between Leipzig and Chelsea, sources close to the matter insist that nothing has been signed off as yet and that Liverpool still have time to step up to the table. That, however, would require Liverpool’s hierarchy to backtrack on their stance with regards the player’s valuation and they’d need to do so very quickly.

