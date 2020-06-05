Klopp explains to Werner why he couldn’t sign him

Jürgen Klopp has personally explained to Timo Werner why he couldn’t make his dream transfer to Anfield happen.





Earlier this week it was reported that the Liverpool manager was hopeful of landing Werner this summer opposed to next year, but with the club having failed to meet the player’s release clause, it looks like he will be making his way to Stamford Bridge in the summer instead.

A report by The Athletic, which was penned by James Pearce, Simon Hughes, Simon Johnson and Raphael Honigstein, states that although Liverpool Football Club officials have denied that the reason for pulling out on a deal for Werner was because of money, Klopp told the German ace that it was a financial decision after all.

The Liverpool manager wanted Werner to know he hadn’t given up on him because he no longer believed in him and that the money simply wasn’t going to be put on the table to make it happen.

They write: ‘Werner set Liverpool a separate deadline to make a final decision on whether they were prepared to meet his release clause. Klopp consulted with Fenway Sports Group, then called the striker to explain why the move would not happen.

‘Sources have told The Athletic that the Liverpool manager insisted the reasoning was purely financial, rather than any negative reflection on the player or his proposed role in Klopp’s squad.’

Liverpool’s recruitment department believe Werner would prove to be a better signing than Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz, but unless the club’s hierarchy makes a dramatic u-turn, it will be Chelsea who land the 24-year-old who had his sights set on a move to Anfield.

The article continues: ‘It is a big victory for Lampard, who publicly stressed the need to add more goals to his squad in January. He didn’t get his wish then, but next season he will be able to call upon a scorer coveted by Europe’s elite.

‘For context, sources told The Athletic that Liverpool’s recruitment staff, widely regarded as among the very best in world football, rated Werner more highly than either Jadon Sancho or Kai Havertz due to his combination of lightning speed and positional versatility.’

It is claimed that no deal has been inked as yet but that the official documentation should be signed-off next week.