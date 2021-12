KOPTALK.TV: And while I’m at it, Hendo can p*ss off too!

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is the latest figure from Anfield to complain about the demands placed on footballers over the Christmas Period.

In this video, KopTalk editor Duncan Oldham discusses whether or not the Reds’ midfielder is justified to have a good moan.

Subscribe free to KopTalk.TV by going to www.koptalk.tv or by searching KopTalk TV in the YouTube app.