Will Ekitike’s Red Card Accelerate Isak’s Step Into the Starting XI?

Ekitike’s red card in the 2-1 win over Southampton has quickly led to a modification of Liverpool’s attacking picture. The French forward, who came off the bench to score the decisive goal, saw red for celebrating by removing his shirt after already being booked. His suspension for the next league fixture against Crystal Palace now hands Alexander Isak the chance to make his first Premier League start since he joined the club. Having also found the net in that same cup tie, the Swede enters this moment with momentum and expectation.

Award winning UK operators in the odds and betting sphere have already adjusted their markets to reflect the shift, with Isak’s goalscoring odds shortened following confirmation of his starting role. These kinds of betting sites highlight key factors such as a striker’s likely minutes and recent form, and with Ekitike unavailable, Isak is regarded as the more reliable option in the short term.

Beyond providing transparency and competitive pricing, the sites offer an immediate snapshot of how quickly team news impacts player valuation. It isn’t uncommon for odds to move significantly in the hours after injuries, suspensions, or selection news breaks, and Isak’s situation is the latest example of that process in action.

On the pitch, Isak’s qualities have been clear since his debut: intelligent movement, composure in front of goal, and a work rate suited to Slot’s pressing system. Until now, his minutes had been carefully managed as he built match sharpness, with Ekitike often preferred from the start. The enforced absence changes that, and has given Isak the platform to showcase his ability under Premier League conditions from the outset.

Starting at Selhurst Park will be a test of both his technical ability and his fitness and resilience, especially against a Palace side known for their physicality and defensive organisation. A strong performance in those circumstances could carry greater weight than simply scoring off the bench.

Liverpool supporters will be eager to see how the balance of the forward line shifts. With Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz operating in wide roles, the central striker position remains one of the most hotly contested places in the team. Ekitike’s early performances suggested he was beginning to adapt to life at Anfield, but his red card has disrupted this momentum.

Isak’s introduction, though, has been steadier, with glimpses of quality in limited minutes and now a goal to his name. The timing of his first Premier League start could hardly be more significant, as the club enters a busy run of fixtures where reliable finishing will be at a premium.

Ekitike’s suspension won’t sideline him for long, but it has accelerated a decision that might otherwise have been delayed. If Isak takes his chance and produces in a starting role, it could force Slot to rethink the balance of his attack even when both of the strikers are available. The coaching staff will also have to consider how the two can potentially complement one another, whether through rotation or as an occasional partnership. However, those are discussions that hinge on how Isak handles this immediate opportunity. For Liverpool, one impulsive celebration may have opened the door to a longer-term shift in their forward hierarchy.