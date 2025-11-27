Why the UAE Has Become the Premier League’s Winter Powerbase

Source: Unsplash

Premier League clubs are increasingly treating the UAE as their preferred escape during the most demanding stretches of the season. Dubai and Abu Dhabi in particular offer a rare combination of climate and competitive edge with warm temperatures and high-class training facilities away from the spotlight of the English media.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Everton all took advantage of this during the 2025 winter, with the latter training in the shadow of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Villa faced AFC Champions League winners Al Ain FC in a friendly, and Arsenal enjoyed a morale-boosting mid-season reset that preceded their long unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Players, too, are buying in individually. England internationals like Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw have sought out the UAE’s facilities during solo training periods. They are encouraged to head to warmer climes not just for the weather but for the world-class infrastructure that has been designed specifically with elite athletes in mind. Indeed, luxury resorts double as high-performance hubs, combining cutting-edge gyms, specialist sports science labs, and meticulously maintained pitches such as Dubai’s JA Sports & Shooting Club.

The UAE’s Connection with English Football Runs Deep

Beyond serving as a winter training haven for Premier League clubs, the connection between the UAE and English football runs deeper. According to the ESA’s nationwide survey, the English Premier League ranks among the most popular competitions in the region, with 32% of Emirati football fans naming it as their favourite. Top European clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United were listed as the most supported.

This isn’t surprising given that the Premier League is a global phenomenon. In the 2023/24 season, it pulled in a cumulative live TV audience of more than 1.6 billion across 232 territories. beIN Sports, which broadcasts games in the UAE, continues to see rising viewing figures for English football in the region.

Meanwhile, this influence is increasingly visible through high-profile commercial, retail and lifestyle collaborations. With its Abu Dhabi ownership, Manchester City has become the most prominent example. The club operates a dedicated City Store in Dubai Mall in partnership with PUMA, offering kits, fashion apparel, and memorabilia.

At the same time, Chelsea has launched Chelsea Residences by DAMAC. This is a fully branded luxury real-estate development in Dubai Maritime City, featuring Chelsea-themed fitness amenities and even a rooftop football pitch.

English football’s influence in the UAE also extends into the fast-growing esports space. Manchester City have been especially active, launching the Man City eCup in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, a FIFA-style esports tournament aimed at UAE residents.

This digital influence stretches into the region’s gaming market. According to recent data from Sensor Tower, EA Sports’ FC Mobile Soccer and eFootball by Konami generated the most revenue amongst football-themed games, making the sport one of the most played. At Arab-focused online casinos, the likes of Pragmatic Play’s Spin & Score Megaways slot and the live casino Football Studio Dice from Evolution are becoming major draws for the UAE gambling sector, alongside fishing-themed titles and classic table games.

Ideal Conditions for Footballers

Ultimately, the UAE has become the Premier League’s winter powerbase because it offers something few destinations can match. The guaranteed performance conditions, world-class infrastructure, and football-obsessed culture embrace the league on every level. For clubs and players seeking peak athletic levels, the Emirates has become an unbeatable second home.