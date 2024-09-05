Why Liverpool can win the Premier League this season

Liverpool’s stats so far this season are wild: ▪️Most shots (37)

▪️Highest expected goals (5.3)

▪️Lowest expected goals against (1.0) Arne Slot’s era 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xp2VMPwLm6 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 1, 2024

For football fans, one of the most appealing aspects of the Premier League is its competitive nature. Manchester City have had a stranglehold on the competition in the last four years, though, but there are grounds for optimism among the Liverpool fanbase that Arne Slot’s Reds could halt City’s dominance this season.

Liverpool have started strongly

Already, Arne Slot’s new philosophy appears to have gone down well with his players. The 3-0 dismantling of Manchester United was the perfect example of this, with United’s midfield struggling to deal with Liverpool’s evident control in the middle of the pitch. Following the result, fans rushed to pick Liverpool players for their fantasy football teams ahead of any price rises, while odds on the Premier League continue to entice many given Liverpool’s 9/2 price when it comes to winning the league.

The Reds have started life under their new manager in a fashion that many didn’t expect. Of course, Liverpool are expected to hammer sides being mentioned in the Premier League relegation odds, but seeing off United with ease wasn’t predicted by many. As such, there are many Reds fans suggesting that a title win in Arne Slot’s first season in charge isn’t out of the question. Here’s why below.

Slot has breathed new life into Liverpool’s squad

While some members of the Liverpool faithful will have questioned Arne Slot’s lack of experience at the highest level, there is no denying that the players appear to have found another gear under the former Feyenoord boss. Particularly last season, it felt a bit stale at times. After all, what Jurgen Klopp achieved was arguably some of the best football Liverpool fans have ever witnessed, but it’s tough to sustain given the intensity it requires.

This is such an interesting analysis of Manchester United from Arne Slot. You don’t often get opposition going into this much detail publicly about the way a team plays. It’s well worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/UkZwTw2hnB — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 2, 2024

Additionally, the same messaging that Klopp so passionately believed in could have fallen on deaf ears at times. The former Dortmund coach is a Liverpool legend, but even the biggest club heroes can struggle to inspire at times. Perhaps the players simply needed fresh ideas. Right now, Arne Slot is providing that and his troops appear to be relishing a fresh challenge.

City could be weaker

It’s fair to say that Manchester City’s recent dominance is entirely deserved, but there are holes in their squad this season. For instance, should City’s Norwegian goal machine pick up a serious injury, then there could easily be a lack of goals should Guardiola opt to employ a false nine. Likewise, Kevin De Bruyne isn’t getting any younger, and although İlkay Gündoğan’s return makes a lot of sense, he’s a player with arguably his best years behind him.

City will certainly be up there, but with only two players arriving in the summer window, there is an argument to suggest that their squad could struggle should some big injuries come their way over the course of what is a gruelling season.

Can anyone stop Mohamed Salah?

Back to focusing on Liverpool’s undoubted strengths so far this campaign, and Mohamed Salah is at the forefront of everything. Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota have also contributed, but Salah appears to be reinvigorated by Slot’s arrival.

With a move to Saudi Arabia on the cards at the end of the season, Salah is also likely to be hungrier than ever. The Egyptian hero will find it tough to leave Anfield but it will be far easier if he signs off with a memorable title win. Make no mistake about it, if Liverpool are to reign supreme come the end of the season, Salah will be a key reason as to why.