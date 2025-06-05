Who are Liverpool’s Top Players Right Now?

Many people believed that Arne Slot’s first season in charge of Liverpool would very much be a feeling-out process that the club could build upon for future successes. Not one of the BBC pundits had them down to win the title before the season had started. Pundits are always right, aren’t they? After all, they’re the experts in their field. We can trust what they tell us is true. Much like Trivago can help us find the best holidays, or Irishluck can help us locate the top online casinos. Well, unfortunately—unlike Trivago and Irishluck—sometimes pundits get it wrong!

But we can see why they gave the Merseysiders very little chance, after all, Arne Slot had very big shoes to fill following the departure of the legendary Jurgen Klopp. We also have to take into account that there was very little activity in the transfer window. However, the Dutchman had grand ideas.

Today, we’re going to take a look at the top players who helped Liverpool win the Premier League title and, in the process, equal Manchester United’s haul of 20 league wins. But before we do, let’s take a closer look at how the title found its way to Anfield.

A Twentieth League Title

Exactly where did Liverpool win the league this season? Well, while they’ve certainly had one of the best defences this season, with only Arsenal conceding fewer goals than them, nobody has been able to get close to their success in front of goal. That’s because, to date, no other team in the Premier League has broken the 70-goal mark. Yet, the Reds have not only achieved that, they’ve also broken the 80-goal mark.

And they’ve been strong both at home and on their travels, as they also hold the best Premier League home and away records this season. They have emphatically proved those BBC pundits who wrote them off, wrong.

But who are the men behind these stats? Let’s now take a look at some of Liverpool’s top performers right now. And there is only one place to start.

Mohamed Salah

Is there a better player on the planet right now than Mohamed Salah? While that question is up for debate, there can be no denying he’s certainly the best player in the Premier League right now. Mohamed Salah appears to be Liverpool’s own Benjamin Button, as he seems to be getting younger and younger!

After the glittering career he has had to date, you could forgive the 32-year-old Egyptian for taking his foot off the gas and cruising through his twilight years. Not Mo Salah! He still seems to be getting better (if that’s possible), and he’s arguably had his best season at Anfield after eight long years as a Red.

While he hasn’t matched the Premier League goal tally he achieved in his first season at the club, he has eclipsed the goal contribution number he achieved that season. This season, he has scored 28 goals (five more than any other player in the league) and created an additional 18. That’s a staggering 44 goal contributions in 36 games, with two fixtures still to play. No wonder he is being touted as a potential Ballon d’Or winner this year. With numbers like that, he surely has to be in with a good shot.

And the good news for the Merseyside fans is that Salah has recently signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool. Can the Egyptian continue to inspire those around him and lead the team to an unmatched 21 league titles? You certainly wouldn’t bet against him doing so.

Virgil van Dijk

van Dijk joined Liverpool in the same season as Mo Salah, and the pair have led the way at either end of the field, balancing out defence and attack. The Liverpool skipper has been phenomenal this season, and there are many who argue he’s the best defender the Premier League has ever seen.

That’s because van Dijk is the epitome of the modern-day centre back. He has the guile and flair of a Lamborghini, yet also the drive and horsepower of a monster truck! That, combined with the leadership skills of a general like Napoleon or Alexander the Great, makes for a good blend of attributes.

The Dutchman has also signalled his intentions to see out the remainder of his career with Liverpool by signing a new deal that will see him at the club until at least 2027.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

One player whose days are unfortunately up at Anfield is Trent Alexander-Arnold. After spending his entire career at Liverpool, the English full-back has decided to pursue a new challenge next season by joining the Galácticos of Real Madrid.

This is not only disappointing news to Liverpool fans, it’s also disappointing for the Premier League to be losing such a talent. Much like Virgil van Dijk at centre back, Trent has helped to redefine the full-back position over the years. No longer is a full-back required to simply get up and down the wing, combining defence with attack. No, full-backs nowadays also tuck in to become a part of the midfield in both attack and defence, and nobody does it better than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And who can forget his fabulous set pieces that have helped Liverpool on numerous occasions over the years. His stunning free kick against Fulham at Craven Cottage last year was a prime example of this! There is no doubt he will be missed by all next season, however, his legend will live on in the Premier League as the man who redefined a position that has not changed in decades.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz is another of those who has had his best season at Liverpool this year, scoring more goals than he managed in his previous two seasons combined! The Colombian has always had the skill to go far, but he’s now added consistency to his game too.

He has been on sparkling form as of late, having either scored or created a goal in seven of his last eight games for both club and country. A quiet spell coincided with Liverpool getting knocked out of the Champions League and failing to win the English Football League Cup Final, which goes to show just how important he is to Liverpool’s cause.

His reputation has risen this season, and his value has doubled since he was signed back in 2021 from Porto. If he continues on the trajectory he’s on, who knows what he and Liverpool could go on to achieve next season.

Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentinian joined Liverpool after winning the World Cup, and as such, he came with a huge reputation and a lot to live up to. And the 26-year-old has not disappointed in his two seasons at Anfield. Mac Allister had Premier League experience, having spent four seasons at Brighton, yet many questioned whether he could make that step up to the next level.

The midfielder has answered those questions and some! He has been ultra consistent since joining the Reds, and he has even matched his goal tally and assist numbers in both seasons (although he has two games left to add to his numbers). He’s a player you can build a team around and is almost like the glue that holds everything together for Liverpool. He breaks up play from the opposition while also helping to turn defence into attack for his own side. He often goes about his business quietly, going under the radar in the process. Yet, take him out of the team and you certainly know he’s missing!

Can Liverpool Make it 21?

So, there you have it. Five players who have helped Arne Slot lift the Premier League trophy in his first season. Can they help him add to that next season and perhaps stand alone as the greatest team in English history by winning an unrivalled 21st title? The signs are certainly positive. Although Liverpool have a few ageing players, they certainly don’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon. You could argue players like Salah and van Dyke are in their prime, which will send shivers down the spines of their Premier League rivals.

Granted, Liverpool will have to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is no easy task. However, with the likes of Conor Bradley coming through the ranks, the future looks promising for them.