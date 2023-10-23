What Does Mohamed Salah’s workout and diet plan look like?

During the last few years, Mohammed or Mo Salah (as the fans call him) has established himself as one of the best footballers on the planet. The Liverpool winger won almost all club trophies possible as a part of Jurgen Klopp’s team and managed to also collect his fair share of individual awards in the meantime. Having said that, the start of Mo Salah’s career and his first spell in English football didn’t make it seem like he would be an incredible star of the game, so something must have changed in the meantime to allow the Egyptian to be seen as one of the biggest players in the most popular sport in the world.

In this article, we will focus on just that – how Mo Salah transformed his physique, what he does to stay in shape, and what his nutrition looks like. So, if that sounds like something you’d be interested in, then keep on reading.

What Does Mohammed Salah’s Workout Plan Look Like?

Early on in his football career, Mo Salah had the pace and the skill, but he had a skinny physique, and it was easy for defenders to get him off the ball. After that, a series of loans and transfers to various clubs left him questioning his form and losing his desire to be in the best shape of his life. All of that changed when he finally managed to settle in AS Roma and started to find his love for the game again.

During that period, he began to follow a diet and exercise plan that he now credits for his incredible body transformation. To this day, the Liverpool forward is guided by these same principles when it comes to his personal training, and what’s even more remarkable is that he manages to sustain that level even during Ramadan, when he, as a devout Muslim, is fasting for most of the day.

A training day for Mo Salah typically starts with team training with his Liverpool side. After a few grueling hours on the pitch, he returns to the club facility for around two hours of recovery in order to mitigate any possible injuries and to ensure his body can recover for the next session. In the afternoon, he does personal training in the gym – here, his exercises vary between traditional weightlifting, cardio, pilates, and even yoga.

The Egyptian isn’t afraid to test out new training styles and incorporate various workouts into his regime. However, he always finishes the day by swimming at the pool – either at home with his daughter or at the club.

In order to be able to maintain this incredible training regime, Mo Salah has turned his home into a miniature gym. Two rooms in his house are filled with different fitness machines, bands, mats, and a Pilates reformer. He also has a pool and a hyperbaric chamber so that he can maximize his recovery and further improve his physical condition.

What about Mohammed Salah’s Nutrition?

When asked about his nutrition by France Football, Salah answered that it’s a key part of his recovery and an essential part of his regime, especially during the season when the team plays every three days. As a devout Muslim, Salah doesn’t drink and is very careful with his choice of foods to eat. Additionally, every year, he goes through the Ramadan fast, even as he’s playing.

During the day, Salah will typically start with a light breakfast – parathas (a sort of puffy flatbread) and a glass of milk. Then, his lunch is the big meal of the day where he prefers to eat sweet potatoes, broccoli, fish, or chicken and always a salad. The dinner is again pretty light, with soup, salad, and a glass of fresh juice. Also, throughout the day, he will snack on fruit and yogurts if he’s feeling hungry.

Once a month, Salah allows himself to “let go” of his diet and enjoy pizza or other types of fast food such as burgers or sushi. And if he goes home to Egypt, he makes sure to have his favorite meal – koshari (made with rice and lentils).

In Conclusion

As you can see, being at the top of world football is not an easy feat, and it requires immense discipline and a well-made nutrition and workout plan. Hopefully, everything you learned about Mohammed Salah’s way of training and eating will inspire you to make positive changes in your own exercise and dietary regime.