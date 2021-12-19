Two Horse Race: Why Paul Scholes’ Prediction Might Come True

For Scousers, the idea of listening to a former Manchester United player is laughable, even one as decorated as Paul Scholes. But the midfielder made some very interesting comments a while back. In October, he predicted that the title race would be between Man City and Liverpool, and Chelsea would fall away.

After mid-week victories for the top two, the West Londoners were under pressure to keep up the heat. Sadly, for them, the Blues dropped points to Everton. It’s still early in the season, but Scholes’ previous statement could be bang on come May 2022.

Chelsea’s Proper Tests Are Ahead

Compared to Liverpool and Man City, Chelsea’s odds for winning the Premier League seem long. The club is only a handful of points behind their rivals with more than half of the season to play. So, the fact that the football odds from Paddy Power and other bookies rank them as the clear 11/2 third favourites may look strange on the surface.

Delve deeper and you’ll recognise the reasoning, mainly the fact Chelsea haven’t had many tough domestic tests so far this season. They have played Liverpool and City, and didn’t win a game, and locked horns with Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United. However, the latter was much weaker at the beginning of the season due to internal problems.

Now, Arsenal, Spurs and United are challenging for the Champions League qualifying spots, meaning they are more consistent and harder to beat. And which clubs do Chelsea have to play between January and February? City, Liverpool and Tottenham. If they struggle against Everton, a team the Reds destroyed, it’s reasonable to suggest they’ll stumble against the cream of the crop.

History Repeating Itself

Lightning doesn’t strike twice, or so they say. The truth is, Liverpool and City may not be the same teams from two or three years ago, but the foundations of what make them successful are intact. Take the Reds. Although key players have left – Georginio Wijnaldum was essential to the midfield – they’ve continued to hit the high standards they set in 2019/20.

The key is team ethic. Every player believes in ‘Gegenpressing’, pushing up the pitch to win the ball back in dangerous areas using intense pressure. Therefore, the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can step in and plug a gap without delving into the transfer market and spending a fortune. When the club has bought, they’ve done it wisely. For instance, investing in Thiago Alcantara for £25 million.

Pep Guardiola’s philosophy is central to everything his side does, too, hence why the squad is 4/7 favourites for the title without a recognised striker. Thomas Tuchel has done magnificently since arriving at Stamford Bridge, yet his players don’t have the experience of believing in his strategy, unlike at the Etihad Stadium and Anfield.

African Cup of Nations

🚨 NEW: The Confederation of African Football [CAF] have reportedly opened talks over cancelling the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next month. #awlive [rmc] pic.twitter.com/AIKHAQPCUX — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 15, 2021

A tournament doesn’t divide opinion as much as AFCoN, especially in England. Since lots of African players ply their trades in Blighty, several teams must make do without their star performers. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand Liverpool will be unduly hampered by the competition. It’s the only fly in the ointment for the Scousers as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are integral to the team.

Realistically, Liverpool could easily drop points between January and February, enabling Chelsea to reel them in and make it a three-horse race again. There is good news for Jurgen Klopp, though, if reports from the Daily Mail are to be believed. It says AFCoN could be postponed, meaning Salah, Mane and co. wouldn’t need to travel.

Even if they do, the players would likely miss two matches before being available for a key tie at home to Leicester City. So, the damage may be mitigated, as long as there are no injuries on international duty.

Chelsea’s form of late coupled with Liverpool’s and Man City’s experience means that Paul Scholes could be right.