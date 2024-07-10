Trent handles pressure and shows how important he is for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold was England’s hero in their penalty shootout triumph against Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. The Liverpool man held his nerve to score the decisive spot kick which put the Three Lions into the last four.

It has been a mixed tournament for Alexander-Arnold so far. He started England’s opening game against Serbia in midfield but since then he has had to settle for a place on the bench. His winning penalty was another message to manager Gareth Southgate of how important he can be in the team.

Southgate Has a Big Selection Call to Make for the Netherlands Game

The England boss is fortunate to have some of the best fullbacks in the world in his squad. Left-back Luke Shaw came off the bench in the victory against Switzerland to put himself in contention to start against the Netherlands, while on the right side, Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, and Kieran Trippier are all in contention.

Midfield Trial Not Completely Written Off

Although it is a position Alexander-Arnold has not played very much during his career, Southgate felt the versatile defender could play a big role in his team alongside Declan Rice in a deep midfield role.

Alexander-Arnold revealed before the Serbia game that it was something he had been working on with the England coaches leading into the tournament. Since that opening group game, Southgate has started two other players in the position, and it would be no surprise to see the Liverpool man back in the role, either in the starting XI or from the sub’s bench.

The player has shown over the last few years that he has one of the best ranges of passing in European football. Southgate was hoping he could pick out England’s forward from his deep midfield role, and that may still be the case.

Joe Gomez Waiting Patiently for an Opportunity

defender Joe Gomez is the other Liverpool player in England's 26-man EURO 2024 squad, and he is still waiting patiently for an opportunity to shine in the team. He had the best year of his career so far last season, playing 51 matches in all competitions in Jurgen Klopp's side.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, Trippier has been preferred in the left-back role in Southgate’s team in this tournament. Shaw is also expected to be available for the semi-final clash with the Netherlands, so he is likely to be further down the pecking order now.

Gomez may be called upon in the semi-final should England have a lead to defend or if the game goes to extra time, with the 30 minutes extra play. When he has featured in an England shirt before, he has never let his manager down.

England will be hoping they are involved in Sunday’s EURO 2024 final in Berlin. That game kicks off at 8 pm and it will be one of the most important in the nation’s history should the Three Lions be included.