Top Liverpool-based bets and tips for the season as the Premier League resumes

The international break is almost at its end, and Liverpool are set to resume their push for silverware in the Premier League and beyond when they pick up the trailing at Leeds on Sunday.

The Reds remain unbeaten three games into the new campaign but dropped points for the first time when they drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea just prior to the recent break.

With their World Cup qualifying contingent safely back on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp & Co. will focus firmly on domestic matters for the coming weeks, currently fifth in the league table.

It’s early days yet, however, meaning there’s still time to get hold of optimal odds in the season-long bet stakes that could pose big returns when May rolls around.

KopTalk.com has flicked through the latest offerings to determine which wagers still hold the best value.

Virgil van Dijk to win PFA Player of the Year (16/1)

Virgil van Dijk’s injury absence was one of the major talking points around Anfield last season, and for good reason considering just how influential he was in the title win of 2019-20.

Back in the team and looking as strong as ever since resuming his Premier League quest, the Dutch defender has helped his side concede just once in their first six games.

Another title win might well be required for Van Dijk to be in contention for PFA Premier League Player of the Year come 2022, but his 16/1 odds look like superb value a things stand.

Those are shorter than the 20/1 odds being offered on Van Dijk to win the award just before the season started, indicating analysts have been impressed with his early showings this term.

The former Celtic and Southampton star—who won PFA Player of the Year in 2019—narrowly missed out on the Ballon d’Or the same year, when a certain defensive icon paid him the highest compliment:

Klopp on Franco Baresi saying @VirgilvDijk should have won the Ballon d’Or: “It’s like being crowned by the King.” #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 6, 2019

Liverpool win PL title and Mohamed Salah wins Golden Boot (16/1)

It’s difficult to get an accurate gauge of Liverpool’s title prospects based on their opening wins over Norwich City (3-0) and Burnley (2-0), but Mohamed Salah was crucial in both.

Add to the equation that he converted a penalty equaliser from the spot in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out, and it becomes clearer just how important the Egyptian still is to any Liverpool success:

📊 STAT: Of the 15 penalties Mo Salah has taken in the Premier League since signing from Roma in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian has missed just one. And that was his first, against Huddersfield Town at Anfield that October. #awlive [the athletic]pic.twitter.com/XUcFrE5SGg — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 4, 2021

Top scorer for the club every season since he arrived from AS Roma in 2017, Salah is again the club’s joint-top league scorer with two goals in three, level with Portugal’s Diogo Jota.

With spot-kick responsibilities not set to shift anytime soon, the Merseyside superstar is more than likely to be his club’s top scorer, with the only question being whether he can add a third Premier League Golden Boot to his account.

For Salah to win that award while Liverpool clinch the crown returns 16/1, and one can’t help feel Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has helped inflate those odds slightly.

Liverpool win PL title and Burnley finish bottom (40/1)

There’s no easy pick this season in regards to whom finishes bottom of the table, with each of the promoted clubs—Brentford, Watford and Norwich City—impressing in their own ways early on this term.

With that being said, it may be the turn of one of the more established order to finish dead last, and Sean Dyche’s Burnley have looked stretched at times during the opening games.

The Clarets have recruited modestly this off-season but one made one potential star signing in Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, though Dyche has his work cut out in keeping their heads above.