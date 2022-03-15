With numerous soccer games happening globally, it is tough to bet on everything. When you want to make your soccer predictions today, you have to focus on a few games not to stretch yourself too thin. In that case, you need to find the leagues and tournaments that work for you.

If you have not decided on what leagues to bet on, we have put together the top five soccer leagues you should consider betting on. The reason is that they have the best teams, offer a better favorite win rate, and are more organised. Without further ado, let’s get right into it!

The English Premier League

Tagged the best league in the world of soccer, the English Premier League has earned the reputation of the most competitive league in Europe. Many top players looking forward to competing in the league have the best systems, players, and teams. It is so competitive that one cannot thoroughly pick one team to win the league outrightly.

Nonetheless, there is a structure in the league. Some teams are in the big six division, some are mid-table teams, and the rest are the relegation battlers. This disparity translates to the league table every season, although that does not mean the lower table teams can’t beat any of the top six teams.

However, since it rarely happens, backing the big team in this league makes betting here less tricky, and with this strategy, you can win more than you lose.

The Spanish La Liga

The Spanish La Liga also has a hierarchy like the EPL, although only three teams are consistently at the top. For many years now, only the three teams have won the league. The last time a team outside the top three won the league was the 2003/04 season. So, it is undeniable that the top teams dominate La Liga.

In that case, you can back the top teams as they rarely drop points against lower-table teams. However, there are other incredible teams that you can also back to win many games. The league is not as competitive as the EPL, but it offers quite a spectacle to viewers.

The Italian Serie A

Domination is a thing in the Italian Serie A, and Juventus is the Italian league king. However, they are currently in a rut as they struggle to fight for the title second season running. Aside from Juventus, other top teams in the league are worth betting on as they have a better win rate than others. They are almost always the favorites for most of their 38 matches to win.

In that case, placing a bet to back them might just be a smart move, and you can always try to find the right bets to place. So, all you need to do is pick the one you like and place your bets.

The German Bundesliga

The German Bundesliga is Bayern Munich’s home. They have been dominating for many years now. Aside from Dortmund, no team comes close to Bayern, and the rest are closely matched. Although it is hard to find a reliable team in the Bundesliga when you take out Bayern and Dortmund, you can always bank on their goalscoring prowess.

The league is known for many goals every matchday, and with that, you can consider betting on the goals market for this league. They almost always cover the goals spread.

The Netherland Eredivisie

Ajax, Feyenoord, and PSV are the teams to back in this league. They have been the dominant force for many years. They are more likely to win a match they are not playing against each other. In that case, your win rate would be impressive when you focus on these teams.

In addition, you can look at the goals market as well. They are known for scoring a high number of goals. Therefore, banking on the overs market will give you a better chance of increasing your wins.

Final Note

Aside from these five leagues, you can try out the French Ligue 1, Portuguese Primeira Liga, and the Belgium Pro League if you want to go further. You can also bet on the Brazilian Serie A, although it is tricky to tell who will dominate in a particular season.

Whichever league you choose, make sure you watch the games and follow updates to not bet on teams on a bad run of form or those missing their star players.