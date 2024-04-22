Title Race: Two Games Where Manchester City Could Still Drop Points This Season

Well, that wasn’t fun, was it? Sunday, April 14th looked as though it would be a routine day for fans of both Liverpool and Arsenal. Instead, it ended up being a pivotal day in the title race and helped Manchester City put one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Fresh off their 5-1 drubbing off Luton Town at the Etihad, the Blues could put their feet up on Sunday and watch their two closest title rivals go at it. What they witnessed was beyond their wildest dreams. The Reds slumped to a shocking 1-0 defeat at home to lowly Crystal Palace, and barely two hours later, the Gunners were gunned down by Aston Villa at the Emirates, with late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins handing the visitors a 2-0 victory.

The result marks a dismal week, especially for the Reds. Their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal leaves them with work to do on the continent. And now, they have to hope for a rare Manchester City slip-up in the final weeks of the domestic season. And here are two games in which that may come.

Tottenham Hotspur (Away) – 14th May

The Blues are now two points clear. However, if there is one fixture that the Blues faithful dread the most it's Tottenham Hotspur away. They are without a league win at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have lost in five of their seven visits. As such, both Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will be watching this one and praying for yet another bad day out in North London for Pep Guardiola.

It isn't just the Premier League that the Citizens are the favourites to win either. The bookies have priced them at 13/8 to successfully retain the crown they won for the first time in Istanbul last June, and this clash with Spurs comes just six days on from a potential semifinal second leg, should they manage to make it past Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Will tired legs also play a part, and if so, can Ange Postocoglu’s men take full advantage? Both the Reds and the Gunners faithful will be hoping they can.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Home) – 4th May

Very few teams have managed to defeat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at home in the last five years. Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of them. Very few teams have managed to defeat them this season, just three to be exact, and Wolves are one of them. Could they somehow find a way to do it again when the two teams meet at the Etihad on May 4th?

Earlier this season, the Black Country side were languishing in the Premier League table. However, when the champions came to visit Molineux, they upped their game, and Hwang Hee-chan’s second-half strike secured them a 2-1 victory. Back in 2019, City had just won the title as centurions, but that didn’t stop Nuno Espirito Santo from masterminding a 2-0 win thanks to a late Adama Traore brace.

They will definitely have their work cut out, but don’t be surprised to see Wolves steal a point or three from this one.