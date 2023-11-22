Tips for Betting on Soccer

Soccer is arguably the most popular sport on the planet. All it takes is a ball and the desire to kick it for someone to get started. Because of that simplicity, the game has spread across the vast majority of the world.

Whether you are an established fan or someone new to the game, the opportunity to wager on a match has become increasingly popular. Before you go putting down your money, make sure you have a few helpful hints in your back pocket.

Find a Tipster to Follow

Whether you are heavily invested in soccer or just want to try something different with Arizona betting, the simplest thing to do is follow a tipster. If you are coming from other sports, wagering on soccer is quite a bit different than something like baseball or American football.

By following someone who has a proven track record, you reduce the chances of suffering loss after loss. No one is perfect, but tailing a tipster who has shown the ability to hit 60% of the time or more will put you in a great position to win your bets more often than not.

Matched Betting

When you sign up for a sportsbook, you will learn quickly that there is a variety of ways to wager on a game. The most common ways to bet on soccer include predicting the winner, a draw, and even the score when the first half finishes. That can be a little confusing, though, so try simplifying things.

Matched betting is a great way to hedge your bets. It makes use of the free bets that you will find from a variety of online sportsbooks. In essence, it guarantees a successful return. Matched betting covers both the winning and losing elements for the teams involved in the match.

Aim Small

One of the biggest mistakes that sports bettors make is going for the big score every time. While there is something appealing about putting your money on a potentially huge payday, the realistic chances of that happening are slim to none.

By aiming small and going for fewer winnings, you put yourself in a more likely position to succeed. Sure, you might hit that one big pick for $100, but how much did it cost to get there. Incremental winnings are still winnings and there is definitely nothing wrong with that. A smaller win might not be flashy, but it is one that you will definitely be happy to pull off on a regular basis. Besides, with a few small wins, you can comfortably take a shot at the bigger prize somewhere down the line.

Know the Markets

If you have never bet on sports before, it can be confusing. For a single game, you will find bets like the money line, over/under, first-half totals, and even specific goal scorers. But going into the game, you may be overwhelmed with the sheer number of options available. While keeping it simple is ideal, it also helps to know what each of the betting markets is.

For soccer, especially, those markets can look a little different. Over/under goals, for example, lets you bet on whether both teams will combine for more or less than the posted total. A double chance is a play on the result of the match. It is a bit easier to win than others but the payout isn’t all that much. There is also the BTTS result, but this one involves both teams getting on the scoreboard. The odds are far longer, producing a major win should you choose correctly.