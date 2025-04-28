The International Scope of Football (AKA ‘Soccer’) in 2025

When it comes to preference for sports, every region has its favourites. That’s why it’s so amazing that football has achieved nearly universal popularity across the globe. The game was always international and global competition is fierce for decades, with Europe and South America dominating the scene. Then something very interesting happened in recent years – countries that were not traditionally seen as serious football nations started showing they are deeply in love with football and prepared to invest anything it takes to reach the elite level.

The rapid globalisation of football is a complex phenomenon caused by a confluence of several factors ranging from economic to social. Let’s take a closer look at some of the forces working behind the scenes to boost the international profile of soccer.

Live Broadcasts of Top Competitions

Top football stars are beloved by millions and serve as role models for the next generation of players. In the era when most attention was focused on national championships and the game was primarily watched in person or on local TV, this gave the advantage to kids born in ‘football countries’. With wall-to-wall coverage of top events we have today, that advantage is long gone. Young footballers everywhere are gobbling up YouTube clips of Ronaldo and Messi and trying to emulate their moves on the pitch. Live broadcasts of the World Cup and the Champions League are immensely popular worldwide, and their impact is slowly but surely transforming the face of football.

Better Availability of Resources and Infrastructure

It goes without saying that all those kids inspired by football pros need to have a proper place to practice and compete. In some countries, high-quality training facilities were scarce and even procuring basic equipment could present a problem. Due to efforts of the international community and local football associations, this grim picture is disappearing even in poorest countries. Football is a game that requires far less resources than basketball or tennis, and the number of participants is significantly greater. This is the primary reason why we are seeing an influx of talent from countries that have little football tradition to speak of.

Exporting Coaching Expertise

Coaches are the modern missionaries of the game, and they often work in remote locations far from their home. Their expertise is extremely valuable, particularly at the youth level. Top clubs in smaller countries have largely embraced the practice of hiring experienced foreign managers and tasking them with replicating the processes that big clubs use to get the best results. Knowledge travels fast, so it’s not surprising that many of the ‘exported’ experts were able to achieve impressive feats with modest budgets and substandard conditions. Even more importantly, some of this knowledge is passed to local coaches who continue the work long after their big name mentors are gone to the next gig.

Rising Popularity of Football Betting

If we are being honest, we have to admit that a part of the raging demand for football matches comes from people who enjoy betting on the outcomes. The availability of soccer betting websites in South Africa and the rest of the world is certainly a factor that brings the game closer to the people. Since it’s possible to wager on events taking place anywhere in the world, geography doesn’t play a role. In most cases, the wagers are small and serve only to add some excitement to the night of enjoying the game. Bettors are highly motivated to learn details about teams and players, gradually becoming better educated about the game and the current football trends.

Local Fan Communities as Drivers of Revenue

Grassroots support for local teams can’t be overestimated as the pillar of the sport’s popularity. In many countries, the best teams fill stadiums to the last seat and cause a minor urban disturbance whenever they win. Even lower tier clubs often have loyal groups of supporters that stick with them through thick and thin. Without this, the number of quality players reaching the elite level would undoubtedly be much smaller and overall revenues wouldn’t be near to what they are now. Football doesn’t have to be big business to be captivating, and some of the most dramatic matches are played on small pitches in front of few hundreds of spectators. For true fans, watching a local team triumph against rivals can be more rewarding than winning a World Cup bet.

Dramatic Growth of the Women’s Game

Women’s football was long on the margins of the sport, but that’s not true in today’s world. The quality of play is constantly increasing, along with public interest and media attention. While the number of fans is still considerable smaller than for the man’s game, the gap is shrinking faster than you think. Some of the new fans are female, and that could be a beginning of a hugely important expansion of football’s appeal. With more women interested to watch, the sport could reach new heights and break social barriers between genders in a unique way. That’s why every soccer fan should be happy that women’s leagues and international tournaments are getting more hype than ever before.