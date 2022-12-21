The commercial priorities for potential new LFC owners

Liverpool Football Club is firmly on the market as Fenway Sports Group has confirmed they are seeking potential shareholders and are open to a full sale. They have been criticised regularly throughout their ownership for their lack of investment in the club for new signings. But nobody can argue their time at the club has not been successful, after all, they appointed Jurgen Klopp and have overseen LFC’s greatest era for decades.

Delving into digital markets

Liverpool has been commercially strong due to their success on the pitch in the past few years too. Shirt sales peaked in 2o21 at around 2.5 million sales across the globe which was only bettered by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. While Liverpool has secured an immense amount of revenue from the sale of club merchandise, new owners could certainly tackle digital markets much better.

Under FSG the club made digital commercial strides in releasing the LFC Heroes non-fungible token (NFT) range last year seen at https://www.liverpoolfc.com, but it was not very successful. Most of the NFTs did not sell and a majority of those that were bought by fans were sold at a loss as the value quickly plummeted due to a lack of demand for the items. While the concept was a strong idea, the execution did not resemble that. The club released far too many items and so supply much-outweighed demand. If Liverpool’s potential new owners were to look to take advantage of digital markets, much more analytical research is necessary this time around. NFTs in all variations have always maintained the idea of exclusivity and perhaps the club simply released too many and that niche was lost.

Room for improvement in shirt sales?

While the digital markets such as casino gaming and NFTs are not something the club has had the greatest success in yet, commercial strength in terms of the sale of club products has been increasingly successful in the past few years. But new owners could still improve on that further. It is clear that on the pitch the team is in need of fresh additions, especially in the midfield department. Liverpool’s midfield consists of many ageing players, and some genuine superstars are required to be added to the engine room if the club is to seriously compete on all fronts again – this would of course only increase shirt sales too.

The likes of Sofyan Amrabat who had an excellent FIFA World Cup campaign for Morocco have been linked amongst many others seen at https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/, and perhaps a signing could be made under FSG’s ownership before a potential sale of the club, making the task much easier for the fresh owners. Liverpool is one of the greatest clubs in the world both in terms of quality on the pitch in the past few years and the commercial success stemming from that. There is no ceiling to this success as the club constantly accumulates more and more fans. New owners could certainly find more ways to take maximum advantage of the club’s global reach and popularity.