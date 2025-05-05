Reds to Come Back Stronger in Europe Next Season

Falling out of the UEFA Champions League in heartbreaking fashion in the round of 16 this season, there are reasons to believe Arne Slot’s Liverpool will come back even stronger in the competition next term.

While also aiming to become the dominant force in the Premier League in the seasons ahead, Slot appears capable of continuing the Reds’ legacy of European success in the near future.

What Might Have Been

Finishing top of the pile, Liverpool were the standout team in the new-look league phase of the Champions League this season. Winning seven of their eight games, the Reds finished two points ahead of a talented Barça side, who are 23/20 in the Inter vs. Barcelona betting to win their semi-final second leg at the San Siro. Barça are 9/4 in the football tips to go all the way and lift the trophy, something Liverpool have achieved an impressive six times in their history. Unfortunately, this was not to be the season for a seventh European crown, following a penalty-shootout defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds were competitive in both the away and home legs against PSG, and they will still be ruing some of the missed opportunities across those two encounters in the French capital and on Merseyside. As painful as the penalty-shootout loss at Anfield was, Slot and his players will have learnt plenty from the experience against PSG, and there are reasons to believe they can mount another serious challenge for European honours next term.

Settled Reds Can Challenge Again

After winning the 2024/25 Premier League title in his first season in charge, Slot has silenced the doubters who questioned what might become of Liverpool following the departure of the iconic Jürgen Klopp. Securing just the second Premier League title in the club’s history in his debut campaign in English football is no mean feat, and Slot will be doing all he can to ensure the Reds stay clear of the chasing pack next season. However, the lure of European titles is something that resonates with Liverpool more than most clubs, and Slot will already be plotting how the Reds can claim the Champions League next term.

Something that will certainly help Liverpool’s cause is the fact that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have put pen to paper on new contracts. Uncertainty regarding the pair’s futures did little to help matters during the last Champions League campaign, but now both key figures have confirmed they will be running out at Anfield next season. Another pre-season under Slot will also aid Liverpool’s cause, while the club will work hard during the summer transfer window to ensure the Dutch tactician brings in the players he feels can improve the team even further.

The foundations are certainly in place for Liverpool to be in the mix for the Champions League crown next term and, with more time under manager Slot and a few smart new additions, a seventh European title could be just around the corner.