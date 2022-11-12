Reds’ Stars Set To Shine At 2022 World Cup

With the 2022 World Cup edging closer, some of Liverpool’s stars will be gearing up for the action in Qatar.

Given the talent of players that will head out to the Middle East for the tournament this winter, there’s a chance that one or two might return to Merseyside with a coveted gold medal in their possession.

England Have Shown Potential

After finishing as runners-up at the 2021 European Championships and finishing fourth at the last World Cup, England should certainly be in the conversation for the latest edition in Qatar. However, there are a number of top teams looking to claim the coveted trophy, so it’s hard to answer with any certainty who’s going to win the WC2022? Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson will be hoping to be part of the Three Lions squad that will head to the tournament with the quality to secure a first world title since 1966. In a group that includes Iran, USA and Wales, England are the firm favourites to finish top of their pool before the all-important knockout stages.

England boss Gareth Southgate has worked with Alexander-Arnold and Henderson in the past and has been able to bring out strong performances from the pair for their country. While the form of the duo might have dipped slightly this season, both players have credit in the bank when it comes to England. The Three Lions have been a work in progress over the last four years and Southgate will be hoping that development, and the heartbreak along the way, ends with a fairy-tale ending in Qatar.

Van Dijk Can Take Dutch Somewhere Special

A team that knows all about World Cup heartbreak, the Netherlands will be hoping to finally end their wait for glory in the major tournament. Losing three finals in their history, the current crop of Dutch players will be looking to put those ghosts to rest as they hope to win a maiden World Cup in Qatar. At the heart of their defence they will have Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk, who himself will be hungry for success with his national side this winter.

The Netherlands have been showing signs of progress themselves in recent years under experienced coach Louis van Gaal and they are certainly one of the dark horses going into the tournament. After what has been a tricky first quarter of the Premier League season, the distraction of a World Cup might just be what Van Dijk needs. One of the best defenders in the world on his day, the 31-year-old will be determined to take his chance, in what could be his last World Cup.

Reds’ South American Contingent Among The Favourites

With Brazil the favourites going into the World Cup, the duo of keeper Alisson and Fabinho will be looking to win what would be a sixth world title for their country this winter. A team that is known the world over for its attacking attributes, Brazil are starting to impress as a defensive unit too under head coach Tite. With five clean sheets in their last seven games, Brazil are proving a tough nut to crack and Alisson and Fabinho will be hoping they can continue to play a big role in that. Fellow South American Darwin Núñez will also have hopes he can steer Uruguay to great things in Qatar. The Uruguayans are certainly one of the outsiders but have individual stars like Núñez who can make a difference, as well as an excellent work ethic that ensures they are better than the sum of their individual parts.

It’s set to be another exciting World Cup with thrills and spills to come in Qatar this winter. With so much quality leaving Anfield for the Middle East, perhaps a world champion or two will return to Merseyside in December.