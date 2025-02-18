Reds in the Championship: How are Liverpool’s Loanees Progressing in the Second Tier?

Each season, Premier League clubs such as Liverpool send a small contingent of youth players out on loan to the EFL. These temporary arrangements are used to gain some much-needed experience in competitive environments with the young players hopefully returning to the club far fitter and with a little more confidence.

Current first-team members Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah are recent examples of Liverpool players who have benefited from short spells away from Anfield. We’ve taken a look at the current crop of loanees plying their trade in the second tier.

Ben Doak

Until his recent spell on the sidelines, Ben Doak has been catching the eye on loan at Middlesbrough. The Scottish wideman has scored three times for the Teesside outfit and his ability to get the crowd off their feet has endeared him to the locals. He’s taken 27 shots so far across his 19 appearances, accruing the highest shot on target percentage at 51.9%. He’s taken more touches in the final third than any of his teammates and has attempted 99 take-ons, 34 more than any other Boro player. When it comes to progressive carries, he’s head and shoulders above the rest of the squad.

The 19-year-old is an incredibly useful outlet and his ability to drive into dangerous areas is always likely to lead to plenty of chances. He’s been described as a ‘throwback’ and although boss Michael Carrick has been mindful of managing his minutes, he hasn’t looked out of place in the second tier.

Kaide Gordon

Unlike his compatriot, Kaide Gordon’s two loan spells in the Championship have proven a touch frustrating. The winger made ten appearances for Norwich during the first half of the season, yet despite the club enduring an injury crisis, the 20-year-old still wasn’t able to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI.

Having been surplus to requirements at Carrow Road, Gordon returned to Merseyside and was subsequently sent to Portsmouth. Although it’s still early days at Fratton Park, he has seen just eight minutes of Championship action so far and was left on the bench for Pompey’s 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in mid-February.

Manager John Mousinho has a reputation for rotation, particularly during busy periods, meaning that the former Derby man is likely to be given a chance to impress on the south coast before the end of the campaign. However, it remains to be seen whether he has the appetite for the Championship relegation battle. Pompey are currently sixth favourites for the drop with the majority of bookmakers and are expected to claw their way to safety. Should the club secure their place in the second tier with a few weeks to spare, Gordon could benefit from Mousinho’s penchant for shuffling his pack.

Owen Beck

Owen Beck arrived at Blackburn with a burgeoning reputation and he hasn’t disappointed. As of February 14th 2025, he’s missed just six games for the Lancastrian club and has completed a full 90 minutes on 19 occasions so far.

He has been a key part of helping his temporary employers remain in the top half of the Championship table and although the market has fluctuated following the departure of manager John Eustace, Rovers remain 2/1 to finish inside the top six. There are just four points separating fifth and tenth place and this betting market is likely to oscillate wildly between now and the end of the season.

Ante-post markets are always popular with punters at this time of year, especially with most online sportsbooks allowing players to cash out their winnings should the market move in their favour. More cautious punters may not want to invest their hard-earned cash in a long-term market, however, it is possible to pick an operator who is offering a free sports bet with many football fans tending to use these to fund some mid-season ante-post wagers.

Beck has been compared to Andy Robertson, frequently taking the opportunity to get forward and stretch the opposition. His attitude has been praised by numerous managers and he’s also been described as ‘having a good engine’.

Lewis Koumas

Koumas is another exciting prospect who is held in high esteem by Reds supporters. He has spent this season on loan at Stoke City and has managed to net three times in 30 appearances. He’s also scored in both cup competitions.

Although he wasn’t available for the Potters’ opening game of the season, the 19-year-old has featured in every single match subsequently. The Welshman’s versatility has been his greatest asset and he has spent time as an attacking midfielder, right winger, left winger and central striker so far.

As well as proving clinical in front of goal, his dribbling ability and eye for a short pass are his greatest assets and although he hasn’t been helped by the managerial upheaval at the Bet365 Stadium, his parent club are likely to be reasonably satisfied with his progress so far.