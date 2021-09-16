Players Liverpool Should Target In January

Liverpool undoubtedly is a fantastic team. And, while it’s always important to keep improving and evolving, January could provide the perfect opportunity for the club to add more depth. Of course, injuries such as the one suffered by Harvey Elliott against Leeds, and suspensions, are part and parcel of the game. But, if you’re competing on multiple fronts, you need quality stand-ins.

Goalkeeper

Liverpool have one of the best number one keepers in world football in the form of Alisson. However, when Alisson has been missing through injury, and others such as Adrian, have been called on as replacements, there has been a tendency for mistakes to happen. Having two solid keepers is the dream, and it’s something Liverpool must press on with sooner rather than later.

West Ham’s Darren Randolph, former Liverpool man Danny Ward, Southampton duo Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster and Newcastle’s Karl Darlow would all be good options.

Right-back

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best at what he does in the right-back slot. The amount of chances he creates, and assists, is unreal. But, when he’s not available, who will step into his shoes and prove an able deputy? Or, who can offer something a bit different to the Merseyside icon?

There are a few options out there who catch the eye, depending on budget, and if they want proper competition for TAA, they include Diogo Dalot, Tariq Lamptey if he’s back from injury, Matt Doherty, Ricardo Pereira, Matty Cash, Nelson Semedo, Luke Ayling, Matt Lowton and Max Aarons.

Striker

Liverpool are blessed with a plethora of attacking talents. Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are up there with the best of them and would find their way into most football teams around the globe. And, what’s fantastic about these forward players is that anyone owning shares in football clubs will see the value increase because of what these guys can do in front of goal.

However, do Liverpool have an out and out striker? The man who plays through the middle? Yes, there is Divock Origi, and he has proven himself capable of popping up with crucial goals. But, even he’s often deployed wide or not as a proper striker. So, bringing one in would certainly give Jurgen Klopp options and others food for thought.

Liverpool could consider Edinson Cavani, Michail Antonio, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ivan Toney, Alexandre Lacazette, Chris Wood and Teemu Pukki.

Of course, there are other areas Liverpool could look to add depth, such as better cover for Andy Robertson at left-back and another potential central midfielder. But, for the latter to happen especially, they would have to move on one or more of the following: Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And again, it will come down to the funds Liverpool have available and how crucial they believe making changes to their squad in January is. By the looks of things, they want to work within their means, so it could be a case of one out and one in for the foreseeable.