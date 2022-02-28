One trophy won, three more for Liverpool to target

No club has won the EFL Cup more times than Liverpool Football Club, who earned their ninth title in the competition last weekend at Wembley stadium. It was a tense affair, it went to extra time and then penalties, and with none of the spot kicks missed by outfield players, it needed to be settled by the respective goalkeepers. Caoimhin Kelleher tucked his away, while Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his flying over the crossbar.

By the time Liverpool were lifting the trophy and celebrating with euphoric Reds fans, most of the Chelsea supporters had already vacated the stadium. Once the jubilant festivities had subsided and with one piece of silverware secured, focus inevitably turned to the next match for Jurgen Klopp and his team. The hunger for success continues unabated, given there are three more trophies to aim for this season.

FA Cup

Liverpool have already enjoyed a fairly straightforward pathway in the FA Cup so far, comfortably sweeping aside Shrewsbury Town in the Third Round, then Cardiff City in the Fourth Round. With barely any time to prepare following their triumphant Wembley visit in the EFL Cup final, the Reds take on fellow Premier League side Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday 2nd March.

Home advantage should make all the difference for Liverpool, although nothing can be taken for granted against the visiting Canaries, who took the lead in the recent Premier League encounter earlier in February at Anfield. In the end, the Reds took Norwich apart during an excellent second half to get the 3-1 win, although Klopp’s men would be remiss to think another straightforward victory is on the cards.

Passage to the Quarter-Finals of the FA Cup will require focus and concentration, as the Reds aim to forge their pathway to the final of another domestic competition. One they haven’t reached since the 2-1 loss against Chelsea, at the end of the 2011-12 season with Kenny Dalglish at the managerial helm. Despite having also won the EFL Cup that season, the team had finished 8th in the Premier League, which simply wasn’t good enough.

Premier League

While most commentators and pundits believe Manchester City are unstoppable, when the side coached by Pep Guardiola slipped to a 2-3 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, that result undoubtedly left the door ajar. This title race in the Premier League is far from over, and while Everton couldn’t do the Reds any favours at Goodison Park at the weekend, Liverpool are still firmly in control of their own destiny.

Liverpool have a game in hand on Manchester City, who are just six points ahead of the Reds in the table. There’s also another crucial encounter between the two sides to come, on Sunday 10th April at the Etihad Stadium. The previous duel at Anfield last October ended in a 2-2 draw, when the Reds were left frustrated by a late Kevin De Bruyne equaliser, underlining just how tight the next battle will potentially be.

UEFA Champions League

It certainly goes without saying that alongside winning the Premier League title, being crowned as kings of Europe again is firmly on the wish list of desires for Liverpool fans. After the dismay of losing the 2017-18 final against Real Madrid in Kyiv, the Reds enjoyed a jubilant visit to Madrid the following 2018-19 season, returning home with the iconic trophy having beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final was due to be hosted in Saint Petersburg, Russia, but due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they were rightfully stripped of the rights to hold the final. Instead, UEFA has moved the next Champions League final to the Stade de France in Paris, where Liverpool fans will be hoping to see their team lift the iconic trophy again.

But first the Reds need to reach that final, although it’s fair to say the European campaign for Klopp’s team has been flawless. Despite being in a tough group which featured Atlético Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan, results were flawless and all six games were won. After beating Inter Milan 0-2 away in the first leg of the Round of 16, confidence couldn’t be higher ahead of the return leg at Anfield.

Maybe another continental conquest is on the cards this year, amidst the potential to claim four titles in total, during what has become a remarkable campaign for Liverpool.