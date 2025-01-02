Mo Salah’s last season at Liverpool?

Mo Salah

Mo Salah is currently in his eighth year at Liverpool and it could easily be argued that he is heading towards his best. In his opening season, the Egyptian winger got 42 contributions with 32 goals – a fantastic start to life back in England.

Then, after three seasons of consistently hitting almost 30 contributions, the winger hit 36 contributions with 23 goals in the 2021/22 season. Since then, he has still hit fantastic levels, and now at 32 years old, he is still hitting astronomically high numbers.

He currently leads the Premier League goalscoring charts whilst also leading the assists chart, and he is firmly on the way to having his best season on Merseyside, and he could end the season with another golden boot – of which he is at a price of 4/5 to win according to BettingLounge.

Goals

We must take numbers with a pinch of salt, and use the stats wisely rather than as a guide for the rest of the season. Just because a player scores back-to-back hattricks in the first two games of the season doesn’t mean they will end the year with another 36.

So, we cannot look at Salah’s stats right now and say he will end the season with 34 goals and 26 assists, which would be a simply outrageous record for the season. However, seeing him hit figures close to that would not be too outlandish.

He is only 12 goal contributions away from his best-ever season at Anfield, and with half of the season still yet to play, it would be silly to suggest that he will not at least get close to that amount, considering his fantastic output so far this season.

December was firmly the Egyptian’s best month, with seven goals and another seven assists, but he has been consistent throughout the year, with goals spread throughout the year, despite a slightly dry October.

According to Sofascore’s ratings, he has been the best player of the season so far by a considerable margin. With a rating of 8.08, he is above Bukayo Saka (7.93) and Cole Palmer (7.87), which just shows how consistently fantastic he has been this year.

Continuing to look at stats, FBref have the winger down in the 98th percentile for Non-Penalty Goals, with 0.74 per 90, and this is probably because he takes around four shots per game, which is among the best in the Premier League.

The site also shows that he has recorded 15.4 xG this season, which means that he is currently overperforming, but he is still having enough chances for his numbers to continue at a fantastic rate. Even if he returned to a rate near his xG, he could still hit 30 goals.

Salah’s goals have been even between the top and bottom-level clubs in the division. Manchester City and Arsenal have not been able to stop the Egyptian king, whilst sides at the bottom of the league have also shared the same fate.

Last season?

As it stands, Liverpool are in a difficult position regarding the Egyptian’s future. There are no doubts about the winger’s importance on Merseyside, and the club have already recognised this. However, they have not been able to make much progress recently.

Salah’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but there have been regular reports that there have been struggles with it. For some time, the winger was frustrated with the situation, and an official offer was only sent to the 32-year-old recently.

As David Ornstein reported at the start of December, an offer has been tabled, but the attacker has regularly been asked about the situation and has rarely given any positive updates, most recently saying that he is still far away from signing a new deal with the club.

In a fairytale way, a two-year extension would see him stay at the club until 2027, which would make it 10 years since he first joined the Reds, an incredible feat, and a deserved one considering how pivotal he has been since joining.

With there being no signs of him slowing down with his goal output, there should be no doubts about the downsides of an extension. However, his age could stop the club from tabling a high salary.