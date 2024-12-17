Liverpool’s Key Transfer Targets: Potential Reinforcements for January 2025

Photo by Nathan Wong on Unsplash

Liverpool currently sit atop both the Premier League and the new Champions League table format. Arne Slot’s men have exceeded many people’s expectations so far but there are a few potential spanners in the works when it comes to the squad.

While performing well, the elephant in the room is the Mo Salah contract situation, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s consistent flirting with Real Madrid as well as the usual injuries and squad rotation problems that come with being a successful team.

Being in four competitions at this stage of the season is the sign of a strong team being led by a strong manager. It’s a good thing. However, bolstering the squad this season in the upcoming January transfer window is something that Slot should be looking to do.

Let’s take a deeper look at some of the potential players that should be on the Red’s radar.

Key Areas to Strengthen

Slot will be determined to secure at least one title in his debut season at Anfield. Plenty of betting operators in the sports market have already positioned LFC as odds-on favourites for the Premier League and slight favourites for the Champions League. But where do we need to reinforce exactly?

Left Back

Andy Robertson has been an excellent servant to the club and he needs no reassurance to how much we love him. However, he has come into some criticism recently and with Tsimikas his deputy, a new face in the position would be a welcome addition.

Despite his criticism of the Scottish left back at the weekend, Jamie Carragher has provided us with exactly the ‘help’ he believes Robertson needs. It comes in the form of Milos Kerkez.

Kerkez, 21, is the current first-choice left back for Bournemouth and is performing brilliantly well this season. Not only that, Richard Hughes who signed him for the south coast outfit, is now the sporting director for LFC. That link may be what is required to land the signature of the Hungarian this winter.

Another perhaps more surprising name floating around the rumour-mill is ex-Everton graduate, Antonee Robinson. The USMNT full back is certainly turning a few heads down at Fulham but at 27 years old, this may not be the long term solution that Kerkez might be.

That being said, Robinson is a well founded, Premier League experienced, solid left back that would provide much needed strength in the position.

Right Back

As previously mentioned, Alexander-Arnold’s future at the club is uncertain. The England right back has been on the verge of moving for a while now and it may be time to look for his replacement.

Connor Bradley is, and already has proved he is more than capable of succeeding the scouser in our team but we mustn’t leave ourselves short in terms of man power. Jeremie Frimpong is one suitor said to be rumoured to be in for a move to Merseyside.

Frimpong’s agent has already been invited to Anfield to watch the match between Liverpool and Frimpong’s club, Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. While not an urgent replacement is needed, the clock is ticking on Alexander-Arnold’s contract offer with him being open to discuss terms in January with foreign teams. Slot would be negligent if he did not have an eye on potential replacements.

Attacking Wingers

Now, this paragraph comes with the caveat *should* Mo Salah not sign a contract, we should be looking for his replacement. Rumours are in favour of our Egyptian King signing a new deal with us, but it’s always handy to have an eye on the future and have a contingency plan.

One name making its way around football media is that of Jarrod Bowen. The West Ham and England right winger is exactly the profile that Liverpool has had success with in the past. While not a superstar name, he is an extremely strong winger who is determined and has worked his way up the ladder to become a regular international player.

Bryan Mbuemo has also been admired by the Liverpool faithful and is really a smart winger that goes under the radar in the Premier League. At just 25, he already has 32 Premier League goals and snapping him up before his prime could prove invaluable.

Stretching away from the Premier League, obvious names come in the form of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Barcelona’s Raphina. These players come with boosted transfer fees due to their prestige in European football which would probably mean if we can afford to pay for them, Salah has departed.

Will we actually sign anyone?

Fear not reds, January is always typically a quieter month in terms of transfer activity – with notable exceptions of course. But have full faith that we will find the replacements we need when we need them. Who would’ve thought we would have replaced Jurgen Klopp so competently in the form of Arne Slot? Times change and people move on but we will always be there.