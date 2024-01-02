Liverpool’s history of FA Cup successes: Could it be extended this year?

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in the history of the FA Cup. The Reds have eight titles to their name and trail only Manchester United with 12, and Arsenal who are the record holders with 14 honours.

Bill Shankly delivered the first FA Cup trophy to the Anfield club, and they have gone on to win the famous trophy under a variety of iconic coaches such as Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez and current coach Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool could secure further FA Cup history this season

The Reds could even extend their rich history in the FA Cup with another success this year, as Klopp looks to build his own personal legacy of success in the competition.

Liverpool are predicted to be one of the frontrunners for eventual success at Wembley at the end of the season. The odds for Liverpool FC to win the FA Cup are currently 8/1, which is level with the odds of record holders Arsenal. Manchester City are the outright favourites at 3/1 to secure the trophy.

Klopp’s team will certainly not have a straightforward path to a potential victory in England’s biggest domestic cup this year. However, there is plenty of inspiration to be taken from past victories.

Liverpool’s early victories

Liverpool’s first FA Cup victory in 1965 was delivered by the goals of some historical club legends. The club’s all-time leading league goalscorer Roger Hunt fired the opener in extra time and Ian St John added a second to down Leeds United at Wembley.

The next FA Cup win came in 1974 in the great Shankly’s final-ever game in charge of the club. Liverpool were comfortable victors 3-0 via a Kevin Keegan brace and a strike from Steve Heighway.

Source: Pixabay

Liverpool’s next final win in 1986 was perhaps the most famous ever as it was an all-Merseyside affair against rivals Everton. An Ian Rush double, and a Craig Johnston goal ensured Kenny Dalglish claimed FA Cup success in his first season as player-manager of the club.

A repeat of the 1986 contest took place three years later in the final of 1989. Liverpool again got one over their bitter rivals with a narrow 3-2 victory. Rush again netted a final brace and John Aldridge also found the net for the Reds.

Rush would again net in the final a further three years later in which he helped the team comfortably dispatch of Sunderland. Michael Thomas’ goal made the fixture an empathic 2-0 win.

Modern successes

Since the turn of the millennium, Liverpool have recorded three FA Cup triumphs, all under different managers.

Gerard Houllier led the Reds to success in 2001. A late Michael Owen double ensured Arsenal were beaten 2-1 and that Liverpool secured the second step in their iconic cup treble of that year.

The following FA Cup success was termed the ‘Steven Gerrard final’ after the Liverpool captain forced extra time in a six-goal thriller with West Ham, with a couple of spectacular individual efforts. Liverpool won on penalties and Rafael Benitez added an FA Cup win to his CV, just a year after Istanbul glory.

Source: Pixabay

The club’s eighth success will surely be firmly in the memory of Reds fans as it came just a couple of seasons ago under Klopp. Chelsea and Liverpool played out a goalless draw at Wembley, and Greek fullback Kostas Tsimikas netted the decisive spot kick in sudden death of the penalty shootout.

Liverpool’s lengthy history in the FA Cup has been filled with success and plenty of drama. Perhaps those two will combine again this year for Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0 to go all the way in the competition.