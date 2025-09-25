Liverpool’s failed summer transfer will need to be revived in January

The one that got away.

That’s how Liverpool chiefs will view Marc Guehi after failing to land the Crystal Palace captain in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.

A deal was in place for the England international to move to Anfield before Eagles boss Oliver Glasner blocked his exit due to the lack of time available to source a suitable replacement.

You can hardly blame Glasner for wanting to keep his defensive rock, but the timer is now counting down to Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park expiring next summer.

Liverpool will, no doubt, be eager to secure his signature at the second time of asking as Arne Slot needs to strengthen his defence.

The problem?

Guehi will be the most attractive free agent on the market and he can start speaking to foreign clubs from the first day of January.

Real Madrid have already been linked with the 25-year-old and the rest of Europe’s biggest clubs are likely to be monitoring his situation.

Despite Liverpool reportedly having no plans to sign Guehi in January, Anfield bosses cannot afford to be complacent and should act in the next transfer window.

That would mean sporting director Richard Hughes needing to convince Tom Werner to get his chequebook out again.

The defence looks like being Liverpool’s Achilles heel as they seek to successfully defend the Premier League trophy.

A couple of goals were conceded against Palace in the Community Shield, Bournemouth struck twice at Anfield on the opening night of the season and two more were leaked at Newcastle before keeping a clean sheet at the fourth time of asking in the crucial win over title rivals Arsenal.

It’s hardly a convincing stat sheet, especially when you consider that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners managed a solitary shot on target at Anfield.

The concerns continue as seven Premier League teams have conceded fewer goals and Liverpool only have the ninth-best record in terms of expected goals against.

Slot boasts the attacking weapons to simply outscore the opposition in most outings, but marginal gains at the back could be the difference between retaining the title and finishing second or worse.

There is also the simple factor of personnel to consider.

Ibrahima Konate has entered the final year of his contract and looks likely to leave at the end of the campaign, with Real Madrid showing interest.

Guehi would be the perfect replacement as he would, arguably, represent an upgrade and could go straight into the thick of the action in January.

Meanwhile, an injury to Virgil van Dijk, Konate, Joe Gomez or new boy Giovanni Leoni would press the need for mid-season reinforcements.

Sure, Palace hold the aces in January as they could simply refuse to let him leave again, especially if they remain in the Conference League.

The Eagles are reportedly demanding £25million to sell when the window reopens.

That is a hefty figure, but it might be worth Liverpool stumping up the cash.

