Liverpool’s chance of making Top 4 hopes just 9.32%

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a Top 4 finish and a subsequent Champions League place next season look virtually impossible. Despite thrashing Leeds United 6-1 last night, Liverpool supporters know that there’s a slim chance of finishing in a qualifying position unless other clubs above them implode.

The Reds have just a 9.32% chance of finishing in the Top 4 according to StatsPerform. Arsenal and Manchester City are nailed on to finish 1st and 2nd leaving the 3rd and 4th berths up for grabs. Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Brighton and Villa are all competing with Liverpool for coveted positions.

The chance of each club securing a Top 4 Premier League place as of 18th April 2023 are as follows:

Manchester United 96.19%

Newcastle United 80.71%

Liverpool 9.32%

Brighton 8.37%

Tottenham 4.84%

Aston Villa 0.57%

The prospects of playing in lesser European competitions won’t be a problem for the likes of Brighton, Aston Villa or even Tottenham, but the majority of Liverpool supporters would rather give European football a miss altogether next season if Champions League football isn’t on the table.

Liverpool need to focus on strengthening an ageing squad in the summer with many expecting a major overhaul of personnel. A number of players will definitely be leaving the club as they are out of contract. They will need to be replaced but new blood is absolutely needed too.

Supporters have given up on the possible signing of Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham due to the financial implications of making such a deal happen. The Bundesliga giants are looking for a fee well in excess of £100million and with limited funds available to Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp he either blows the entire transfer kitty on the England international or spends his budget on a number of players instead. This, of course, draws into the debate as to whether or not the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are the right owners to take the club forward. There is no doubt that they have greatly improved things at the club including expanding the stadium and delivering new state of the art training facilities, but they have never shown any signs of investing their own money into the team.

Liverpool Football Club was put up for sale by the American owners back in November of 2022, but as yet there’s been no solid news of any potential suitors. Reports have suggested that FSG are looking at bringing in a minor investor, news which hasn’t exactly excited many Liverpool supporters.

For now, it’s business as usual and while the owners are making decisions behind the scenes, Jürgen Klopp is focused on getting the best out of his players to try and secure the highest league position possible before the campaign comes to a closure. There’s still plenty of fixtures to tackle and if you’re planning to bet on soccer games, there’s plenty to choose from between now and the end of May.

The rebuild will go ahead in the summer, hopefully under the watchful eye of a new Sporting Director, with Julian Ward preparing to leave his position. With or without substantial investment, Liverpool supporters can expect to see a number of changes in the summer and we’re confident that Jürgen Klopp will have a much stronger squad at his disposal next term.