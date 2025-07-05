Liverpool’s Best-Ever Lionesses

Source: Pixabay

The next few weeks will be pivotal on a number of fronts in the footballing world. While Liverpool supporters will have their gaze firmly fixated on their club’s sensational transfer business and impending 2025/26 Premier League campaign, others might well notice that England’s Lionesses are set to take centre stage.

The recently kicked off UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is now firmly in the spotlight, and Sarina Wiegman’s ladies head to Switzerland as the reigning champions. They famously held their nerve to claim a first-ever European title three years ago, winning on home turf after a thrilling final against Germany at Wembley. Now they head to Switzerland in a bid to defend their crown.

Over the years, Liverpool’s women’s side has provided plenty of talent to the England national team setup. But who’s the best of them? Let’s take a look.

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze could well go down in history as England’s greatest ever women’s player, and she will once again be in action this summer, with the upcoming Euro 2025 marking her seventh major tournament. With the centurion in the line-up, websites allowing one to bet on football make the Lionesses a 4/1 shot to successfully defend the trophy, but Bronze and Co. won’t have it all their own way.

The latest Women’s Euros odds make reigning world champions Spain the short-priced 2/1 favourite to claim continental honours for the first time. Both France and Germany are also set to contend. But for Bronze, the roller coaster ride that has seen her rack up 135 international caps all began in Liverpool.

Back in 2012, the Reds signed the 20-year-old from cross-city rivals Everton, and she immediately shot to prominence. She played a starring role in Liverpool’s Super League triumphs of 2013 and 2014, and her performances saw her secure a call-up to the national team. In 2015, she shone as England finished third at the FIFA World Cup, and she would finish second in the Ballon d’Or Féminin four years later as the Lionesses reached the semifinal once again.

⚽️ Jill Scott

⚽️ Ellen White

While she left Liverpool some time ago, Bronze will go down in history as one of England’s very best. Her crowning moment came when she helped her country win the Euros three years ago, and now she is looking to repeat the feat. Liverpool supporters can look back with pride knowing that their club played a huge role in the superstar’s development.

Fara Williams

With a whopping 172 international appearances to her name, Fara Williams is England’s most capped player of all time and by some distance. While representing Liverpool, she achieved tremendous success domestically, claiming back-to-back WSL titles alongside the aforementioned Bronze. However, it was her contributions to the Lionesses during this period that cemented her legacy as one of the greats.

Williams played a pivotal role in England’s historic bronze-medal finish at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Scoring three crucial goals during the tournament, including the decisive penalty in the third-place playoff against Germany, she proved to be the ultimate big game player.

She was already a star by the time she rocked up on Merseyside, but she opted to head to the North West at the peak of her powers. In 2015, she departed for Liverpool, and four years on from that, she wound down her international career. The fact that Williams had already hung up the boots by the time her country had become European champions was somewhat criminal, but had it not been for her paving the way, the Lionesses would have never reached the heights that they have today.