Liverpool vs Tottenham: Everything You Need to Know About This Clutch Game at Anfield

As we approach the end of the 2024/25 English Premier League season, the stage looks all set for Liverpool to equal Manchester United’s record of 20 Premier League titles. The Reds welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Anfield, in what could be a decisive match for the champions elect. Mathematically, Liverpool haven’t won it, but recent results, alongside those of their closest rivals, point towards the inevitable. Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their lead in the table, while Tottenham hope to finish the season better after a below-average showing.

Current Form

Liverpool

The Reds have been in good run of form, winning three times in four previous tests over Tottenham and netting four times or more in each win. A 2-1 win over West Ham, added to Arsenal’s back-to-back draws, has seen their gap at the top of the table out to 13 points. If Liverpool beat Tottenham and Arsenal lose at Ipswich, the champions will be crowned at Anfield for the first time since 1990.

Tottenham

The season has been a turbulent ride for Spurs, who have strung impressive results together in continental assignments, but have found meaningful progression difficult to execute at times. They lie 15th on the log with 37 points in 32 games after being crushed by Wolves 4–2 in their latest outing. Their Europa League campaign has shown promise, but domestically their form hasn’t been as good, leaving them at a precarious point in the season to fix things with only fixtures left. ​

Team News

Reds will be hoping that defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will be back, which could see Arne Slot have a full squad to select from. ​

Tottenham will miss Radu Dragusin, who’s out until the end of October. On the other hand, they expect to have key players Son Heung-min and Kevin Danso back in the fold for an important fixture. ​



Players to Watch

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool): All eyes will be on Mo Salah, but it’s been Gakpo who has been the biggest threat to Tottenham in recent times. Against Tottenham, Gakpo has found the net three times — his second-best return against an English club — making him something of a thorn in their side over the years.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham): Spurs get a huge boost with Son’s return from injury. Highly regarded for his finishing abilities and knack for scoring in big matches, Song could well be the key if Spurs are going to get something out of this one. ​

Head-to-Head

Recent meetings have been dominated by Liverpool, who have won three of the last four against Tottenham, with each of those victories having at least four goals for the hosts. The only exception in this period for Spurs was a 1-0 win in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final meeting. ​

Betting Odds and Tips



Liverpool to Score Over 3.5 Goals—Liverpool have netted four or more times in three of their last four clashes against the Lilywhites.

Mo Salah to score — Gakpo boasts a great record against Spurs but has struggled recently following an injury layoff. However, you can bet on Salah to score on this one as he looks to further solidify his status as the most lethal forward in the league this season.

Liverpool to Win & Both Teams To Score: Both sides have let in goals, especially when facing a relentless attacking threat. They also boast the highest number of goals scored, so betting on both teams to score will be a reasonable bet.

Prediction

Liverpool would have been almost guaranteed a comfortable win anyway, considering their good shape and the current struggle of the North London side. ​